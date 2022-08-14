'Scientist' Is Having Instant Impact as Clemson's New Offensive Line Coach

CLEMSON, S.C.- Marcus Tate had to learn on the job as a true freshman.

The offensive lineman got his first career start at left guard for the Tigers in last year's season opener. He was tasked with facing off against one of the nation's best defensive fronts, in the eventual national champion, Georgia Bulldogs.

Tate faced numerous challenges starting as a true freshman, but as he heads into season two, he is much further along in his development and much more comfortable with his role.

"It's like night and day for me right now," Tate said. "My confidence level is through the roof right now. Just all the hard work I put into the offseason and the experience that I gained from last season with all the struggles and stuff in this day like you're really taking it to the next level and I just feel like I could really take to the next level and I feel so confident each play. And I'm in better shape now, I feel good."

Tate is also learning from a different offensive line coach this season, as Thomas Austin takes over for the retired Robbie Caldwell, and the transition has gone very smoothly.

"It's been actually really great," Tate said. "He's come in and brought something different than we had last year. Very technical guy, he's like a scientist, as he likes to call himself, and I believe it because what he does, is he explains it all. There's a theory and he has everything proven. And it works. I'm just such a better player since he's been here."

Tate insists that he is seeing a big difference in his play under the tutelage of Austin and in a very short amount of time, maintaining that the Tigers' new assistant knows more about offensive line play than anyone he knows, something that should bode well for Clemson this season.

"I've only had a spring and a couple of practices with him and I've seen a difference in my game, and the game speed of the game and also my knowledge of the game," Tate said. "He's very knowledgeable. He knows the game better than anybody I know. He just does. He teaches us so well and it's easy to understand and keep it simple for you guys that might not understand off the rip. So that's one thing I love about Coach Austin, he's really a players coach."

