The State of Clemson's Running Back Room Following Additions, Injury Returns

Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris promises to bring back an emphasis on the run game, and he has plenty of tailbacks that can do it.

Perhaps one of the most interesting groups for the Tigers going into the 2026 season is how the talent of the running backs room will direct what the rushing attack looks like. Clemson will be without starter Adam Randall due to eligibility, meaning others will look to take the job.

So, who should be the guy going forward? There might be multiple.

During Morris’s introductory press conference, he mentioned his offense looking like a “two-back run-oriented play-action shot football team”, meaning multiple tailbacks are expected to get involved within the group. Expect differences from the running back room on first down to third down as well.

Behind Randall, rising sophomore Gideon Davidson was the running back in the depth chart towards the end of the season. The standout brings plenty of upside to the table, making him, arguably, the player to have pole position for the starting job entering spring camp.

He finished with 260 rushing yards while averaging 4.3 yards per carry, not seeing consistent snaps until the Duke game, when he had 12 carries. Growth is expected throughout the offseason, meaning that he is only going to get better from his first to his second year.

Behind Davidson in last year’s depth chart was redshirt sophomore David Eziomume. He finished with 71 yards on 16 carries. The Acworth, Georgia, native has plenty of potential, being a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024, according to Rivals. He will continue to compete with Davidson for the starting role, perhaps being the No. 2 coming into spring ball.

It isn’t just that duo that is fighting for a starting spot, or playing both of those roles in Morris’s two-back set. Two injured players and one transfer will also fight for a spot.

Clemson returns promising dual-threat back Jay Haynes at the position, being the Tigers’ kick returner in 2024 before suffering a torn ACL in the ACC Championship in December. He missed the entire season and will return with the idea of being the lead back. That’s the role he played behind Phil Mafah that season.

The redshirt sophomore finished with 43 carries for 295 yards and three touchdowns in 2024, being a strong supporting tailback to aid Clemson’s run efforts. Whether used as a first-down back or a receiving back on third down, Haynes has a role within this Tiger team, finding that in his first two seasons, and looking for that once again in 2026.

Jarvis Green also returns from injury in 2026, suffering a season-ending foot injury in fall camp that activated a medical redshirt. His sample size is small, but he did catch a 25-yard touchdown in the College Football Playoff on an impressive route. Similar to the others, he has the upside to succeed at the position, especially as a receiving back.

Jarvis Green is wide open for his first career touchdown! pic.twitter.com/6iHGiN9pWb — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 21, 2024

The final piece to his puzzle is SMU transfer Chris Johnson Jr., who head coach Dabo Swinney described as “touchdown-fast”. That is believed to be essential in the pass game, where he averaged 10.6 yards per catch. Found on the outside or as a safety valve, that will be critical for Clemson if Johnson can make guys miss as he did with the Mustangs.

“He brings a unique skillset, you know, when you’re talking about threatening horizontally and vertically,” Swinney said about his new tailback.

Expect Johnson to be that trademarked speed back while seeing touches on the outside through the air. It can add an element for the Tigers that they lacked last season at times: quickness.

There’s plenty of time for Morris and Swinney to figure out who their starting running back, or backs, will end up being. However, the room has both quantity and quality for whatever the run game needs to be back to above par come next season.