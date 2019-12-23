The Tigers Have Landed

PHOENIX — All of the work and preparation is done and over with, as the No. 3 Clemson Tigers have officially arrived in Phoenix, Arizona to begin their on-site preparations for their semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

"We're just happy to be here, just blessed to have the type of season that we had," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "Obviously, you got to get picked to be here. Everybody is saying, Thank you for being here. I'm like, Shoot, thank you for having us because you got to get picked to come here. We didn't really get a choice. We're just thankful to be out here in Arizona.

"We came out here, I guess, in '16. We are a very young team. And the majority of our team has not been here, just our fourth-year juniors and true seniors. But most of our team has not been to Arizona. So it's a really great trip, something we're really excited about and just very appreciative of all the hospitality. I was out here as a player way back in '90 as well. Just great memories, great experiences, the hospitality. Looking forward to a great week and an incredible matchup with an awesome team in Ohio State. So should be exciting for everybody."

After last season's announcement by head coach Dabo Swinney that three players had been suspended for a year after they tested positive for a banned substance, ostarine, Swinney was happy to announce that his entire team made the cross-country trip.

"Everybody is here. Everybody's here," Swinney said with a smile.

The Tigers have been sent out to Arizona, either for the national championship or a College Football Playoff semifinal, in three of the five years that they have been selected as participants.

While there is a sense of familiarity with traveling, preparing and playing in a venue that is familiar, for Swinney, this is still a new team and their 80 freshmen and sophomores have never experienced the playoffs yet.

"I think that certainly experience is a great teacher, but it's a new team," Swinney said. "Like I said, I've got very few that have been out here. We don't have a big senior class. And that's the only group that's been here. Most of these guys, it's a new experience for them. But we have been in a lot of big games. All of our true juniors and true sophomores have played in big games.

"We really treat every game as a big game. I mean, we really do. I think that's why we've been so consistent, is we try to put our best foot forward and we try to play Clemson every week. So it's exciting. This is a little different in that obviously you're away and it's a bowl site and different logistics and things like that. So our experience hopefully will help us just kind of navigate that. But at the end of the day, man, we got a routine that we believe in and we'll stick to it but at the same time, also, enjoy the week and participating in all the things that are available to us."