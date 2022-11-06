This Time Pulling Uiagalelei Backfired on Clemson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — When Dabo Swinny decided to pull DJ Uiagalelei from the Syracuse game back on Oct. 22, it worked out for fourth-ranked Clemson.

When the veteran head coach did it again on Saturday, it aided in the Tigers’ 35-14 loss to Notre Dame.

Backup quarterback Cade Klubnik was intercepted by Benjamin Morrison at the Clemson 14, setting up a short touchdown three plays later, which opened up the game and signaled the end of Clemson’s 14-game winning streak.

What made it seem worse for the Tigers (8-1) was the fact Uiagalelei appeared to get in rhythm before being pulled from the game. Though Clemson did not score, he drove the Tigers from their own 3-yard line to their 48 before things bogged down.

It appeared Clemson finally had a little mojo on offense, as did Uiagalelei. Then he was pulled from the game and the Tigers never recovered.

“We just wanted to try and get a spark going,” Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. “I told both of them to just be ready and I told DJ to keep his head in it because you never know what can happen, so he stayed positive and obviously we had to come back to him.”

Down 21-0, Uiagalelei came back in the game on the Tigers’ next possession. He drove them down to the Notre Dame 19-yard line, where on second-and-10 he tried to hit Joseph Ngata down the near sideline. Instead, Morrison recorded his second interception of the night and returned it 96 yards for a touchdown.

After being pulled from the game, and then throwing a pick-six, it would have been easy to assume Uiagalelei would quit. He did not.

Instead, he came back out and led Clemson on an 11-play, 75-yard drive, which included his 21-yard run up the middle on third-and-nine, moving the football to the Notre Dame one. Shipley scored on the next play.

“My biggest thing is I am a team player. I want to do whatever is best for the team,” Uiagalelei said. “I want to be the best person. So, if that means I have to go out and go block kicks or go give water to anybody, then I will give drinks to everybody.

“For me, my mindset is to be able to be the best person on the team and be the best leader I can be for anyone on the team. Whatever I need to do, that is all I do.”

Uiagalelei led Clemson on a second scoring drive at the end of the game. Another 10-play, 75-yard drive which he capped with a four-yard touchdown pass to Ngata.

“It did not surprise me one bit to see him come back and play with confidence. He is a team guy all the way. He is a guy that is going to battle until the end,” Streeter said.

Uiagalelei, who completed 27-of-39 passes for 191 yards, said he respected Swinney’s decision to pull him.

“That is Coach Swinney’s decision right there. I respect everything that he does,” the Clemson quarterback said. “I was right there trying to support Cade and give Cade as much confidence as possible.”

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/