Three Clemson Tigers Named to South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Several legends have worn the orange and white for the Clemson Tigers over the years, and a few have now earned fitting recognition.

As the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame prepares to induct its Class of 2026, officials announced that three individuals with Clemson ties will be honored.

According to a post from the Clemson Tigers athletic page, former Tigers womens basketball coach Jim Davis, former Tigers pitcher Brian Barners and former Clemson administrator Tim Bourret have all been inducted.

Three Tigers are heading to the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame! 🐅



Congratulations to Tim Bourret, Jim Davis, and Brian Barnes for being named to the Hall of Fame’s induction Class of 2026 👏🧡#GoTigers || @SCAHOF pic.twitter.com/eEyOyShYC9 — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) January 20, 2026

Jim Davis

Jim Davis, former Clemson women's basketball head coach speaks during the 2nd Clemson Alumni Reunion Golf Tournament Benefit at Cross Creek Golf Club in Seneca, S.C. June 7, 2021. The event benefits Brian Mance. 2nd Clemson Alumni Reunion Golf Tournament Benefit | Ken Ruinard / staff via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The 79-year-old served as the head coach of Clemson's womens basketball program for 18 years, compiling a 355-197 record in the process while finishing 154-124 in ACC play.

Throughout his time with the Tigers, he helped lead Clemson to two ACC Championships (1996,1999) while being named the ACC's Coach of the Year in 1990 and 1994.

His best season with the team came during the 1990-1991 campaign, when Clemson finished 22-11 and reached the Elite Eight. Through nearly two full decades at Clemson, Davis helped the Tigers reach the NCAA Tournament 14 times.

Tim Bourret

Feb 10, 2015; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers SID Tim Bourret (C) smiles while being presented with an award marking his 1000th Clemson Game during halftime against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Littlejohn Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-Imagn Images | Joshua S. Kelly-Imagn Images

A fixture in Clemson sports over the past six decades, Bourret has contributed to the athletic program as a sports information director and broadcaster.

He first arrived at Clemson as an assistant sports information director in 1978 before being promoted to head sports information director in 1989, a role he held for nearly 40 years until retiring in 2018. During his tenure, Clemson was named one of the Football Writers Association of America’s top sports information offices on five occasions.

In 2019, the College Sports Information Directors of America announced that Tim Bourret would receive the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Bourret has also been a longtime voice of Clemson men's basketball, serving as the program’s color commentator since the 1979–80 season.

Brian Barnes

Aug 14, 1991; Chicago, IL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Montreal Expos pitcher Brian Barnes (47) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Undoubtedly the best pitcher in program history, Barnes set records that have gone untouched over for over 30 years.

In 1989, the left-hander was named the ACC Player of the Year after leading the nation with 208 strikeouts while setting a single-season program record with 16 wins.

By the time his collegiate career ended, Barnes had amassed 513 strikeouts, the highest total in program history and the fourth-highest mark in NCAA history. He is also the program's career leader with 44 wins and 475.1 innings pitched throughout his four year career with the Tigers.

Once his time at Clemson was over, Barnes was drafted in the fourth round of the 1989 MLB Draft by the Montreal Expos.