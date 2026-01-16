Which Former Clemson Tigers Have Found New Homes?

With the Clemson Tigers’ season complete and the transfer portal in full swing, players across college football are finding new homes.

While the Tigers are actively retooling their, there are also several former Clemson players that have already found new homes in the transfer portal.

Clemson on SI takes a look at where some notable former Tigers are headed next.

S Khalil Barnes (Georgia)

Nov 8, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Khalil Barnes (7) intercepts a ball but was ruled out of bounds near Florida State Seminoles receiver Lawayne McCoy (7) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.

Throughout his time at Clemson, the 6-foot, 200-pound safety played in 37 games while starting 30, totaling 139 tackles, seven interceptions and three forced fumbles.

In 2023, he was a Freshman All-American after totaling 38 tackles and three interceptions while starting seven games.

S Ricardo Jones (Vanderbilt)

Clemson cornerback Ricardo Jones (6) scores on an interception against South Carolina during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 29, 2025.

After starting 12 games over the past two seasons, Jones will be headed to the SEC to close out his collegiate career with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

This season, the sophomore safety tied for the ACC lead with six interceptions while also racking up 39 tackles.

DT Stephiylan Green (LSU)

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Stephiylan Green (90) reacts with linebacker Sammy Brown (47) in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium.

After seeing the most playing time of his career during his redshirt sophomore campaign, Green will be joining new Tigers coach Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge.

While starting six games and appearing in ten last season, the 6-foot-4, 290 pound defensive tackle totaled 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

TE Josh Sapp (West Virginia)

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers tight end Josh Sapp (5) gains yards after catch as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Jahmir Joseph (23) pursues during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

The son of former Clemson starting quarterback Patrick Sapp, the redshirt junior tight end will have one year of eligibility remaining after becoming a Tiger in 2022.

Sapp caught a career-high 11 passes for 150 yards this season while starting one game appearing in all 13.

OL Rowan Byrne (North Carolina)

Clemson offensive lineman Rowan Byrne (72) during the football practice at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 3, 2025.

Byrne entered the program with high expectations as the highest-ranked recruit in the state of New York, but appeared in just one game as a true freshman this season before entering the transfer portal.

CB Shelton Lewis (Arkansas)

Clemson cornerback Shelton Lewis (2) during Clemson football 2025 practice at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex in Clemson, S.C. Friday, August 1, 2025.

After opting for a mid-year redshirt this season, Lewis will arrive at Arkansas with two remaining seasons of eligibility.

His best season at Clemson came as a true freshman, when he hauled in a career-high two interceptions and earned ACC Defensive Rookie of the Week honors.

LB Dee Crayton (UNLV)

Nov 11, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Dee Crayton (22) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Dontae Smith (4) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.

After spending the past three seasons as a reliable part of Clemson’s linebacker rotation, Crayton has two seasons of eligibility left.

Last season, he appeared in 11 games while making eight tackles.

LB Jamal Anderson (SMU)

Clemson linebacker Jamal Anderson (0) tackles Troy Trojans receiver RaRa Thomas (7) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Anderson saw immediate playing time upon arriving at Clemson, but never cracked a consistent role in the starting lineup.

Through three seasons, he totaled 23 tackles, a sack and a blocked punt.

S Rob Billings (UNLV)

Clemson safety Rob Billings (14) in a running drill during Clemson football 2025 practice at Jervey Meadows in Clemson, S.C. Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Billings appeared in 32 games throughout his time at Clemson, totaling seven tackles.