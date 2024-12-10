Three-Star Linebacker Brock Feinberg Would Love to Join Clemson Tigers
The Clemson Tigers are getting set for a big week of preparation with the first round of the College Football Playoff looming in a couple of weeks.
After winning the ACC Title, the Tigers found out quickly that they would be heading south to play the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the CFP. The Longhorns are a very good team on both sides of the ball, with their only losses coming this season to the Georgia Bulldogs.
With a loss to a common opponent this season, both teams will be hungry to start off this new era in college football with the extended playoff on a positive note.
In addition to championship week and the CFP starting, recruiting season and signing day was also recently. Clemson had a disappointing recruiting class by their standards, as they were ranked 26th overall.
However, they might have one in-state player who could help bolster the class come February in linebacker Brock Feinberg. The three-star linebacker was committed to playing for Charlotte 49ers, but a recent coaching change made him change his mind, and he is now back on the market. Recently, the high school senior spoke about his dream being to play for the Tigers.
“I mean, it would be huge,” Feinberg told The Clemson Insider. “I want to major in mechanical engineering and Clemson has an amazing engineering program. Also where the school is located and the culture inside the football program. It would be a huge honor to get a scholarship from Clemson. I’m physical & relentless every play no matter the score,” Feinberg said. “I’m a fierce competitor who hates to lose and will challenge my teammates if their effort stinks. I’m always well-prepared so I can play fast & make big game changing plays. I’m disciplined, I train hard and I’m coachable. I’ll be ready to make an immediate impact both on the field and in the locker room. But it’s team first mentality always.”
Even though Feinberg might not be an elite prospect coming out of high school, he has a lot of the intangible traits that Dabo Swinney and Clemson might like.
While he hasn’t received an offer yet, he would accept right away if one comes. With the recruiting class being a bit lackluster by the program's standards as of now, adding a three-star linebacker with the mentality of Feinberg seems appealing. He truly seems to love the program, and that mindset is a great one to have on the team.