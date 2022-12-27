Tiger Offense Preparing for Dangerous Tennessee Defense

DANIA BEACH, FL.— The Tennessee Volunteers have made a name for themselves on offense this season, owning one of the most prolific offenses in recent memory. However, that is not where the Volunteers stop being good.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Vols are good at stopping the run, allowing 111.5 yards per game, which ranks second in the SEC. Teams are averaging just 3.24 yards per carry, which also ranks second in the league.

The area Tennessee’s defense is most vulnerable is in the secondary, where it ranks 13th in the conference and 127th nationally, allowing 287.0 yards per game. The Vols also rank near the bottom of the SEC in yards per attempt (7.2), passing yards (3,444) and touchdown passes allowed (21).

Overall, the Volunteers rank 85 nationally and 11th in the SEC, allowing 398.8 total yards per game.

"They're very multiple and they're very big upfront," Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. "They do a really good job of starting and moving around and trying to create confusion. Then on the back end, they do a really good job of mixing up coverages and post snap recognition is going to be really important for the quarterbacks.

"Very active defense - they run well, got a lot of speed, so it'll be a big challenge for us. I mean, they're very good in tackles for loss. They're ranked very high in red zone defense, and rush defense, so we've been talking about it all week long, just about the challenge that we have against this Tennessee defense.”

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/