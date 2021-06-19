Tiger Top-10 Offense: No. 9

The Clemson Tigers have so many weapons on offense, today we start the process of picking the 10 most important players to the Tigers' success.

The 2021 football season is quickly approaching, and now it is time to look at the 10 players on offense who the Tigers will look to if they want to make it back to the College Football Playoff this season.

Today, we continue with No. 9 on our list of players for the Tigers:

No. 9: Braden Galloway

Senior Braden Galloway started all 12 games for Clemson as a junior last year, catching 27 passes for 369 yards with two touchdowns. Enters 2021 having previously recorded 34 catches for 481 yards and three touchdowns in 615 snaps over 26 career games (12 starts).

2020: Caught 27 passes for 369 yards and two touchdowns in 463 snaps over 12 games (all starts) … All-ACC Academic Team selection … recorded a career-high-tying 60 yards on a career-high five receptions at Wake Forest … gained 17 yards on two catches vs. Virginia … caught four passes for 74 yards with two touchdowns vs. No. 7 Miami, the first multi-touchdown game by a Clemson tight end since Jordan Leggett scored twice against Virginia Tech in the 2016 ACC Championship Game … added five receptions for 33 yards vs. Syracuse … gained 46 yards on three receptions at No. 4 Notre Dame … caught two passes for 37 yards vs. Pitt … caught a career-long 49-yard pass at Virginia Tech … gained 15 yards on three catches in ACC Championship Game vs. No. 2 Notre Dame … caught two passes for 38 yards in Sugar Bowl vs. No. 3 Ohio State.

