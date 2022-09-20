Tigers Embracing Road Warrior Mentality

CLEMSON, S.C.- The Tigers go on the road this weekend for their biggest test of the young season, as No. 5 Clemson travels to Wake Forest to take on the No. 21 Demon Deacons.

Not only is Dave Clawson's Wake Forest team ranked inside of the Top 25, but the Demon Deacons are also the defending Atlantic Division champions, a title the Tigers are hoping to reclaim this season.

"That's going to be the big message this week is, 'Hey, they're the reigning champs for our division,'" offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. "And we have an opportunity to continue to build off of this season and continue to gain confidence. It's gonna be a big challenge for our guys."

This will also be the first time since the season-opening win over Georgia Tech that Clemson has gone on the road. However, while the opener was a home game for the Yellow Jackets, it was played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, meaning this will be the Tigers' first opportunity to play on an opponent's home field.

"Going on the road, we haven't been on the road in a couple of weeks, so we got to be those road warriors and be ready to play," Streeter said. "I know our guys will be up for the challenge."

Clawson fields one of his more experienced teams in 2022, led by starting quarterback Sam Hartman. The Deacs come in averaging more than 40 points per game during its 3-0 start, along with more than 300 passing yards per game, and Streeter knows the Tigers face a stiff challenge in Winston-Salem.

"Wake Forest obviously won the division last year," Streeter said. "And they got a ton of experience back. They do a great job on the coaching staff, they maximize the talent they have. And these guys play hard. These guys, everybody on their team is a relentless effort guy, maximize everything they got. And so it's gonna be a big challenge for our guys."

At the end of the day, though, Streeter is also confident in Clemson's ability to go on the road and be successful, noting that three games into the season, the Tigers have improved each week and are currently right where they should be.

"Getting back into league play, it's a big opportunity," Streeter said. "So I think we're in a great spot as far as our confidence and knowing who we got, who we are as a team, and just feeling like we've been able to build and improve each week. And so going on the road, 12 o'clock game, of course, it's going to be a big challenge."

Clemson hits the road for an ACC Atlantic Division showdown on Saturday with Wake Forest as a 7-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

