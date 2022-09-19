Tigers 'Humble but Hungry' Ahead of Top 25 Matchup With Wake Forest

CLEMSON, S.C.- Three weeks into the season, and Clemson's offense is still a work in progress.

While there have been bursts of really good play, there have also been extended periods in which the Tigers have gotten bogged down.

However, while No. 5 Clemson has yet to put together four consistent quarters of offense, coordinator Brandon Streeter thinks the group is exactly where they need to be at this point in the season.

"I feel like we're where need to be right now," Streeter said. "I feel like our confidence was the biggest thing that we needed to get going these first three weeks and we've been able to do that and accomplish that."

Confidence was a word that was frequently used by the coaching staff leading up to the season, and Streeter feels like his offense might already have more than it did at any point a season ago. The Tigers have also been able to work some of the younger guys into the rotation, something that should prove beneficial as the season progresses.

"I feel like at every position, with the experience that we've had the last three weeks with some young guys getting in there and gaining that experience, it has allowed those guys to have confidence too. And so I think confidence was the big word going into the season."

Although, while the confidence level is high and the offense is averaging more than 40 points and more than 400 yards per game, the schedule is about to toughen up, as Clemson hits the road this weekend for a Top 25 showdown with Wake Forest.

Streeter insists the players are well aware of the fact that there are still improvements to be made, and are ready to go take another step forward this weekend against the Demon Deacons.

"Our guys are sky high right now," Streeter said. "And again, still staying humble but hungry. And that's kind of the theme for this week. Just staying humble and hungry."

Clemson hits the road for an ACC Atlantic Division showdown on Saturday with Wake Forest as a 7-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!