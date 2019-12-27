Tigers Embracing the Expectations: 'Dream Big, Shoot for the Stars'

For Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, this season has been a special one.

And while a number of college football players are sitting out their bowl games in hopes of preparing for their career in the NFL, the top-linebacker prospect in the nation and the winner of the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker, has other things on his mind besides turning professional — namely, going 30-0 over the last two seasons and winning back-to-back national titles.

"It would mean a lot. Nobody's been 30-0 ever with back to back CFP national championships," Simmons said. "So to make history would be awesome. We made a lot of history this year, just within our team, and I think a couple nationally. Just making history is really cool. It's not something that happens all the time. That's why it's history. To do that and, obviously, it would be nice to leave my last game with a win."

With the Tigers currently chasing history, one might think that the thought of making history might be a burden too big to carry for the Tigers. But the Tigers are not running from the expectations of the 2019 team, in fact they are embracing them.

"Everybody definitely knows. Why not make a goal," Simmons said. "Dream big. Shoot for the stars. We're not really – you don't ever go into a game just hoping to squeeze out and win everything. You want to have a goal, something you can reach for to do it. You don't want to – you don't ever want to go to a game thinking that was my last field goal. You go in the game thinking you can build the team out. Everybody knows what we could do and what's in front of us. It gives everybody something to strive for.

"Last year we weren't just going in looking for another championship. We wanted to be the first team to be 15-0 in the CFP. So each and every game is something we're looking to go get. So this year, it's kind of the same thing, another 15-0 mindset. It would just happen to be 30-0."

If the Tigers do make it to the magical 30-0 mark, maybe it will silence the members of the national media who have been downplaying the Tigers' dominant 28-0 run over the last two seasons.

"A lot of people think we're not supposed to be here," Simmons said. "So I guess it's more to prove them wrong, because apparently we didn't play anyone. That's been the rhetoric out there. I would probably say, yeah, we've got a chip on our shoulder, something to play for.

"We've got a lack of respect. Apparently we don't play anyone. But I guess you could say it's a statement game. Us as a team, we know we can play with the best of the best. So I don't — if you want to take it as a statement game, we're just trying to play our best four quarters of the year, no matter who the opponent is."