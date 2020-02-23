AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Tigers Embracing the Target on Their Back

Zach Lentz

The target on the back of the Clemson Tigers football team has seemingly been growing over each of the last six seasons.

Even though every team on the 2020 schedule has the game circled, highlighted or in bold print, the Tigers are not focused on the target on them. Instead, they are embracing the target.

"We're not trying to create a thought in your mind that may not already exist, but again, here we understand how big the target is on our back, but the mentality here is to embrace the target so we don't tell them about pressure," offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. "We understand that, that the rankings, and it's that time of year where everyone's going to be talking, and that's for everybody else to be talking. We understand and we know what the formula is for success."

That formula can be summed up in one of head coach Dabo Swinney's many sayings: "Last year's touchdowns don't win this year's game."

It is that mentality, an insistent harping from the coaches that the Tigers have accomplished exactly nothing in 2020, that leads to a desire to go out each and every year and prove themselves on the field.

"It goes back to starting over," Elliott said. "We haven't done anything (this year). We've got to start over. We're going to get what we earn, and what we earn is what we put on the field, so we don't talk about pressure. We focus on being the best version of ourselves and that transpires into being the best team, so ultimately we just focus on being the best version of ourselves."

Part of the focus on their own team comes from a period of self-scouting during the offseason.

Many people may be shocked that there was not just one area where the Tigers' offense needs to improve from last season, but many areas, which is surprising seeing as the Tigers posted one of the best offensive seasons in school history in 2019.

"We had some guys and some young guys in positions, so situational in football, we've always got to improve," Elliott said. "Short yardage is something that we always look at. You know, red zone — obviously, we were decent in the red zone from a percentage standpoint, but there was still some things we could do better in the red zone. Now we understand that everybody's looking at us, everybody's gunning us, so just our overall technique we've got to continue to improve at every single position.

"Then again, just kind of exciting going into (this year) because all, not all new pieces, but kind of pieces in different spots, we've got to figure out where they best fit."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Earns Dominant Win Over Boston College

With a dominant offensive showing, the Clemson University men's basketball team collected a convincing victory over Boston College on Saturday. The Tigers never trailed and led by as many as 26 at Conte Forum. Five different Clemson players scored in double figures, and the Tigers defeated the Eagles 82-64.

CU Athletic Communications

Tigers Win In Walkoff Fashion

After the Clemson hitters struggled at the plate all day, Elijah Henderson came up with a clutch single in the bottom of the tenth to give Clemson a 1-0 walk off win Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

JP-Priester

The Tigers Five Toughest Opponents In 2020

A look at the five toughest games for Clemson in 2020

JP-Priester

Swinney Will Always Be a Father First

Dabo Swinney is the head coach of the premier college football program in the nation, is in search of his third national title and is the highest paid coach in college football.But more than any of those things, he is a father

Zach Lentz

Weatherly Dominates Stony Brook In Tigers' 2-0 Win

Clemson LHP Sam Weatherly recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts and allowed just one walk in six innings as the Tigers shut out the Seawolves at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday.

Brad Senkiw

Guimbarda Homers Twice in 10-1 Rout Over Troy

Clemson designated player Marissa Guimbarda hit two home runs and recorded four RBIs to lead the Tigers to their eighth victory of the season.

CU Athletic Communications

Clemson Men's Basketball Focused On Finishing Strong

The Clemson Men's Basketball team has only five games remaining in the regular season. They will need to win out to keep their hopes of making the NCAA tournament alive.

Morgan Thomas

Clemson Recruiting: Two Wide Receivers to Watch

Clemson already secured commitments from two very talented wide receivers. Could the Tigers accept the commitment of a third big wide receiver?

Brian Smith

Swinney: College Football is "Great"

More and more we are seeing the use of drugs, player suspensions, abuse and even coaches abusing players, both verbally and physically, making head lines. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney weighed in with his thoughts, in light of these headlines.

Zach Lentz

Inside the Numbers: Stats Clemson Can Improve Upon In 2020

From a statistical standpoint, it's hard to find much that Clemson didn’t do right on offense or defense in 2019, but there are certain areas and special teams stats that can be improved upon when the Tigers begin spring practice Feb. 26.

Brad Senkiw