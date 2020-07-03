The NFL season is set to kick off in just 10 weeks.

Training camps will begin later this month, and despite a shortened preseason, the plan is to start on time, with the season opener scheduled for Sept. 10 and first NFL Sunday on Sept. 12.

With that in mind, here's a look at betting odds, according to Betonline.ag, for several former Clemson players to win NFL regular-season awards:

NFL MVP

The premier award of the season does have a familiar name among the first dozen offered. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who led Clemson to a national title in 2016, is listed at +2500, along with fellow QBs Carson Wentz, Cam Newton and Drew Brees. There are eight players, all quarterbacks, listed ahead of that group. Last May, Watson was +3400 on FanDuel, so he's moving in the right direction.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Player of the Year

Watson is again the first Clemson player listed at +1800, the sixth tier listed, but he's not the only one. While there are three running backs and one receiver ahead of Watson, he's the fourth QB offered.

DeAndre Hopkins, who became a star receiver at Clemson before earning four Pro Bowl appearances with the Texans, was traded in the offseason to the Arizona Cardinals and is listed at +3000. He's the second receiver behind New Orleans star Michael Thomas, who's +1600.

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Player of the Year

While it takes going through about 45 names before getting to a Clemson player for this defensive honor, there are some interesting names listed. Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is +10000 to win the award. Former teammates up front in Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell and Giants DT Dexter Lawrence are both +15000.

So is Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who has a better shot at another award listed in his first season in the league. Another member of Clemson's "Power Rangers" defensive line from 2018 is Miami DT Christian Wilkins is listed at +20000.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Tee Higgins, a second-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals who led Clemson in receiving yards and touchdowns in 2019, is the lone representative for this rookie honor. Higgins is listed at +3300. Those are some juicy odds for a player who should have opportunities in an offense led by No. 1 overall pick and quarterback Joe Burrow, who is the favorite at +250. There are seven rookie receivers listed ahead of Higgins.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Rookie of the Year

How good will Simmons be as a rookie? These oddmakers think he'll work out well in the desert. The jack-of-all-trades who led Clemson in tackles, tackles for a loss and sacks last year is the second player listed at +750 to win the top defensive rookie award. He's only behind Washington DE Chase Young, who went second overall out of Ohio State.

There are two more Tigers who have odds for the honor: Atlanta cornerback A.J. Terrell, another first-round pick, at +3300 and Eagles safety K'Von Wallace, a fourth-round selection, at +6600.