Tigers in the NFL: Watson Earns First Playoff Win in Style

Brad Senkiw

Deshaun Watson showcased some of the same magic used to lead Clemson to the 2016 national championship again Saturday to earn his first NFL playoff victory.

The former Tiger quarterback ran for a touchdown, threw another and made an improbable play in overtime to avoid a sack and throw a pass that set up the game-winning field goal to beat the Buffalo Bills 22-19 in their AFC Wildcard game. 

The Texans trailed 16-0 in the second half before Watson put the team and a couple of Bills on his back on a 20-yard touchdown run to get Houston on the board.

He also ran in the 2-point conversion to cut the Bills lead in half with 1:33 left in the third quarter.

After the Texans got within 16-11 in the fourth, Watson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Carlos Hyde to give Houston its first lead of the game.

The Bills forced overtime with a late field goal, and after both teams had chances to score and end the game in extra time, Watson got the last shot.

He converted a wild third-and-18 first.

Then he saved his best for the biggest play of the game. Watson shook off two sacks when it looked like he had no chance of staying up, but he emerged from the pocket and tossed a pass to Taiwan Jones, who scampered for a 34-yard gain.

The Texans kicked a field goal on the next snap to win it, giving Watson his first playoff victory in his second postseason game.

Watson finished the game with 247 yards on 20-of-25 passing while adding 55 yards on 14 carries as the team’s leading rusher. He struggled last year in his first career NFL playoff game, completing 59 percent of his passes and throwing two interceptions in a 21-7 to the Indianapolis Colts. 

Another former Tiger, receiver DeAndre Hopkins, caught six passes for 90 yards to lead the Texans in his second career playoff victory.

Three other former Clemson players were involved in this game. Defensive lineman D.J. Reader had three tackles while fellow DT Carlos Watkins saw action as well for the Texans.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson recorded two tackles for the Bills, but he was unable to sack former teammate Watson in the game.

In the other AFC Wildcard game Saturday night, former Clemson receiver Adam Humphries was inactive for the Tennessee Titans at New England. Humphries has missed five consecutive games with an ankle injury. 

