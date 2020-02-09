Tigers In the Pros: Three Debut In XFL

Three former Clemson players made their debuts in the new XFL on Saturday.

Here’s a look at each and their teams performed in Week 1:

Corey Crawford, Houston Roughnecks

The former Clemson defensive lineman had a big game to kick off his season with the Roughnecks. In front of an excited home crowd in Houston, Crawford had three tackles, two tackles for a loss, half a sack and one QB hurry.

He helped Houston keep the L.A. Wildcats scoreless in the second half in the Roughnecks’ 37-17 victory Saturday. The Wildcats were held 3.9 yards per play.

Next week: The Roughnecks host the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday at 6 p.m. on FS1.

Tavaris Barnes, D.C. Defenders

Barnes, the No. 2 DE on the Defenders depth chart, didn’t record any tackles in Saturday’s 31-19 win over the Seattle Dragons.

The Defenders kicked off the new era of the XFL with a dominating second-half performance.

Next week: The Defenders host the New York Guardians on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ABC.

Isaiah Battle, Seattle Dragons

The Dragons were unable to get a win Saturday, but Battle, who starts at left tackle, helped the offense outgain the Defenders 310-295.

Seattle’s offensive line allowed just one sack as the passing game produced 213 yards through the air.

Next week: The Dragons host the Tampa Bay Vipers on Saturday at 5 p.m. on FOX.