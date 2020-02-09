AllClemson
Tigers In the Pros: Three Debut In XFL

Brad Senkiw

Three former Clemson players made their debuts in the new XFL on Saturday.

Here’s a look at each and their teams performed in Week 1:

Corey Crawford, Houston Roughnecks

The former Clemson defensive lineman had a big game to kick off his season with the Roughnecks. In front of an excited home crowd in Houston, Crawford had three tackles, two tackles for a loss, half a sack and one QB hurry.

He helped Houston keep the L.A. Wildcats scoreless in the second half in the Roughnecks’ 37-17 victory Saturday. The Wildcats were held 3.9 yards per play.

Next week: The Roughnecks host the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday at 6 p.m. on FS1.

Tavaris Barnes, D.C. Defenders

Barnes, the No. 2 DE on the Defenders depth chart, didn’t record any tackles in Saturday’s 31-19 win over the Seattle Dragons.

The Defenders kicked off the new era of the XFL with a dominating second-half performance.

Next week: The Defenders host the New York Guardians on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ABC.

Isaiah Battle, Seattle Dragons

The Dragons were unable to get a win Saturday, but Battle, who starts at left tackle, helped the offense outgain the Defenders 310-295.

Seattle’s offensive line allowed just one sack as the passing game produced 213 yards through the air. 

Next week: The Dragons host the Tampa Bay Vipers on Saturday at 5 p.m. on FOX.

Tigers Fall Short Against Irish

Without leading scorer and rebounder Aamir Simms, Clemson men's basketball lost to Notre Dame on Sunday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers got a career-high points from freshman Alex Hemenway, but it wasn't enough as the Irish pulled away in the final minutes.

Brad Senkiw

5 Signees That Will Immediately Help the Clemson Tigers

Today, we give you the five players that we expect to help the Tigers in 2020.

Zach Lentz

How to Watch, Listen and Notes: Notre Dame at Clemson Basketball

Clemson trails the all-time series with Notre Dame 5-2. However, after starting out 0-5, Clemson has won back-to-back games against Notre Dame dating back to 2018. Clemson won its first home game against Notre Dame in 2018 and went on the road last year to claim victory.

CU Athletic Communications

Spring Preview Safeties: A Mixture Of Experience And Youth

With Tanner Muse and K'Von Wallace both moving on, Nolan Turner and Denzell Johnson will lead the way at safety for Clemson in 2020.

JP-Priester

Swinney, Tigers Move Past LSU Loss

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers deal the loss to LSU in the national championship game and begin preparation for the 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

Assessing Clemson’s 2021 Recruiting needs - Quarterback

The Tigers started off the 2021 recruiting class with nine elite players joining the fold. The Clemson coaching staff will now be presented with the opportunity to build upon that great start. Here’s a look at Clemson’s needs and targets, beginning with quarterback.

Brian Smith

Davis Sharpe Looks To Lead A Deep Clemson Pitching Staff

Heading into his sophomore season, Davis Sharpe looks to lead the Clemson pitching staff in 2020

JP-Priester

Why Does Clemson Dance? Because Alabama Almost Lost Two Games

If anyone is looking for the reason for the Tigers' post game celebrations that have become viral on social media, they can look no further than the two games in the fall of 1992.

Zach Lentz

Clemson-Notre Dame Set For 7:30 p.m. Kickoff

NBC Sports announced today that the game between Clemson and Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 7 has been set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC

CU Athletic Communications

Clemson, Brooks Produce Strong Showing Friday

The Clemson Track & Field teams concluded the first day of competition at the South Carolina Invitational with five top-five finishes, eight personal bests and 13 season bests. Devon Brooks was the star of the day, as Brooks ran 7.71 in the final of the men’s 60 meter hurdles to win the event and become the fourth-best performer in program history.

CU Athletic Communications