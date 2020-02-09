Tigers In the Pros: Three Debut In XFL
Brad Senkiw
Three former Clemson players made their debuts in the new XFL on Saturday.
Here’s a look at each and their teams performed in Week 1:
Corey Crawford, Houston Roughnecks
The former Clemson defensive lineman had a big game to kick off his season with the Roughnecks. In front of an excited home crowd in Houston, Crawford had three tackles, two tackles for a loss, half a sack and one QB hurry.
He helped Houston keep the L.A. Wildcats scoreless in the second half in the Roughnecks’ 37-17 victory Saturday. The Wildcats were held 3.9 yards per play.
Next week: The Roughnecks host the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday at 6 p.m. on FS1.
Tavaris Barnes, D.C. Defenders
Barnes, the No. 2 DE on the Defenders depth chart, didn’t record any tackles in Saturday’s 31-19 win over the Seattle Dragons.
The Defenders kicked off the new era of the XFL with a dominating second-half performance.
Next week: The Defenders host the New York Guardians on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ABC.
Isaiah Battle, Seattle Dragons
The Dragons were unable to get a win Saturday, but Battle, who starts at left tackle, helped the offense outgain the Defenders 310-295.
Seattle’s offensive line allowed just one sack as the passing game produced 213 yards through the air.
Next week: The Dragons host the Tampa Bay Vipers on Saturday at 5 p.m. on FOX.