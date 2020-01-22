ClemsonMaven
Tigers Knew the Opponents; Now They Know the Dates

CU Athletic Communications

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2020 football schedule on Wednesday, and Clemson will kick off its 125th season on Thursday, Sept. 3, when the team opens the season on the road at Georgia Tech.

2020 Clemson Football Schedule:
(Home games bolded; all games on Saturday unless otherwise noted)

  • Sept. 3 (Thursday): at Georgia Tech
  • Sept. 12: LOUISVILLE
  • Sept. 19: AKRON
  • Sept. 26: VIRGINIA
  • Oct. 2 (Friday): at Boston College
  • Oct. 10: at Florida State
  • Oct. 17: NC STATE
  • Oct. 24: SYRACUSE
  • Nov. 7: at Notre Dame
  • Nov. 14: THE CITADEL
  • Nov. 21: at Wake Forest
  • Nov. 28: SOUTH CAROLINA

Gameday designations for the 2020 season will be announced at a later date. Clemson fans can catch their first glimpse of the 2020 Tigers on Saturday, April 4, when the team hosts its annual Spring Game at Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m.

In order to receive the 2020 online football season ticket and parking application, all IPTAY donors must pledge and complete 50 percent of their IPTAY 2020 donation by Saturday, Feb. 15. To make your pledge and 50 percent payment for the IPTAY 2020 year, please click HERE. Season tickets for both renewals and new orders will go on-sale Sunday, March 1 to IPTAY members who have renewed and completed 50 percent of their pledge.

More information on ticketing for the 2020 Clemson Football season will be available by visiting ClemsonTigers.com or by calling 1-800 CLEMSON.

