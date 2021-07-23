Todd Bates: Clemson's Been Proactive with Name, Image and Likeness

Clemson recruiting coordinator Todd Bates knows some recruits will greatly value how much they can profit off of college football's new era, and he feels like Clemson ready for them.

CHARLOTTE - For some recruits, Todd Bates knows the priority is name, image and likeness and how much money they can make if they choose Clemson.

The Tigers' recruiting coordinator and defensive tackles coach has a clear message to give those prospects, one that he's already been preaching for years.

"A lot of people have been reactive when name, image and likeness came about, but we've always had P.A.W. Journey," Bates said. "We've always had the different life-skill development aspect of it. We've actually been preparing for this for a long time. We've got things in order to help our guys."

Clemson's P.A.W. Journey is a leadership initiative that head coach Dabo Swinney implemented to teach his players about all aspects of life, including life after football, how to manage money, making the right decisions and how to handle the business world.

It makes sense that it will carry over into this new era of college football and continue to help attract recruits.

"We've already got a great presentation when guys want to come in and talk about that aspect of it," Bates said. "That's one aspect, but that's a pretty big aspect for some kids. They want to know how much money can they make right away. Having the social media followers that we have, that's where it's going to come from in the beginning. We show those guys that we've got a great plan for them."

Bates, recognized as one of the top recruiters in college football, has helped the Tigers put together back-to-back top-5 classes. He didn't seemed concerned at all that Clemson will fall behind in any way with name, image and likeness being another tool needed to bring in high-level prospects.

Neither was Lemanski Hall, Clemson's defensive ends coach.

"We've got agent education. We have the blueprint," Hall said. "We've been doing it for a long time. We're where we need to be in terms of that situation."