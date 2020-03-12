For all intents and purposes, the 2020 season was supposed to be the year that Lyn-J Dixon became the featured back of the Tigers offense. However, things don't always go as planned, and that is certainly the case for Dixon and how he saw himself in the offense next season.

When Travis Etienne surprised many by announcing he would return for a fourth and final season, suddenly Dixon found himself in a familiar role, behind Etienne on the depth chart. Instead of potentially starting, he will again be a backup, a role he has shined in over his two seasons as a Tiger.

"I think he was hopeful in a way, but not in a bad way," offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. "Nothing personal to Travis. They got a great relationship. But he was kind of hopeful Travis would move on, so he could step into that role."

While Dixon was initially disappointed upon hearing the news, Elliott says those feelings were short-lived. Less than 24 hours later, Dixon returned with an all new attitude.

"I think he was kind of taken aback," Elliott said. "But after he walked out of the room he came back the next day with a smile on his face ready to go."

In today's game, players are quick to enter the transfer portal in situations like the one Dixon was facing. It would have been easy for him to go that route, but Dixon has never been one for taking the easy way out.

"Lyn-J is a young man that comes from a different background down in Butler, Georgia," Elliott said. "You know he's really just kind of figuring out life. He's a competitive guy. He was geared up to step up into that opportunity and actually step into that role ... and actually it was kind of awkward because I was talking to Lyn-J one-on-one, and Travis called me while I was with Lyn-J to tell me he was coming back. I told Lyn-J right then. I said you have to make a decision."

Elliott couldn't be happier with Dixon's decision to stick it out. As for Dixon, while there is a downside for him regarding Etienne coming back, there are also ways he can use it to his advantage, and Elliott says that is what he is focused on.

"Really, really proud of Lyn-J," Elliott said. "Because the easiest thing to do would have been to pack up his bags and move. But he decided that, 'You know what, I'm going to step back. I'm going to see this as an opportunity to mature and grow and play with a pro and learn how to prepare like a pro. And not worry so much about the quantity of reps I get, but rather the quality.' As he's gone through the spring, he's had a different mindset and different look in his eye. He's ready to compete."