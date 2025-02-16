Top 100 Quarterback in 2027 Class Planning Spring Visit To Clemson
When the Clemson Tigers were at the peak of their powers winning national championships, they had elite quarterbacks at the helm by way of Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence.
Both were drafted in the first round when their playing days were done at Clemson, and that's the type of signal caller the Tigers have been looking for ever since.
Cade Klubnik appears like he can reach that type of level during his senior season after he put together a breakout campaign in 2024 following the opening game struggles against Georgia.
But since landing Klubnik in the 2022 class - a five-star prospect and the No. 13 overall recruit in the nation per 247Sports - Clemson has yet to bring a true blue chip talent at the quarterback position with 2023 four-star and No. 103-ranked player Christopher Vizzina being the closest they've come.
The Tigers didn't sign a quarterback in 2024 and Chris Denson was their lone addition in the 2025 class - a three-star player who wasn't ranked nationally.
2026 has two signal callers committed already, but both Tait Reynolds and Brock Bradley are three-stars and not ranked nationally.
Perhaps Clemson has their sights set on the 2027 class.
One of the top quarterbacks in the cycle, Trent Seaborn, is planning his spring visits and has Clemson on his radar per Chad Simmons of On3.
Currently a four-star and seen as the 94th-best player in the class according to 247Sports, the 6-foot-1 passer could be the next highly-touted recruit for the Tigers at quarterback if he continues to rise in the coming months.
"I'm not going to make a top 6 or a top 12 list or anything like that. At some point, with help from my circle, I will focus my attention more on a few schools. But as much as possible, I want to stay open to different scenarios so that I can find the best option and the best fit for me. That is because when I commit, that's it," he said to Simmons.
So far, Clemson has not offered Seaborn a scholarship.
It's still early in the process and in his recruitment. The fact they have yet to offer him hasn't deterred the quarterback when it comes to Clemson's chances to land him.
Once they do get Seaborn on campus, it will be interesting to see what comes out that trip.