Top Defensive Stars to Watch as Clemson Tigers Face Citadel Bulldogs in Week 13
The Clemson Tigers are heading into Week 13 getting ready for a matchup against the Citadel Bulldogs after a hard-fought win in Week 12.
With their victory last week against the Pittsburgh Panthers, the Tigers finished up their regular season games in the ACC Conference. It was a really solid season with a 7-1 record, but a loss to the Louisville Cardinals could be what holds them back from a chance to play for the conference title.
With both the SMU Mustangs and Miami Hurricanes having the tiebreaker over Clemson because of the loss, the Tigers are going to need the Mustangs to lose both of their next games, or the Hurricanes to lose one of the next two.
The most likely scenario for the Tigers to make the title game is that Miami loses to the Syracuse Orange in the final week of the season on the road. It seems unlikely that SMU won’t be in the title game, as they just need one win to secure their spot.
While Clemson will be scoreboard watching a tad, they do have a game to play on Saturday as well against the Bulldogs. This matchup should be an easy one, but the Tigers will still have to show up and get the job done. With that being said, here are three players to watch on the defensive side of the ball for Clemson.
R.J. Mickens
Even though The Citadel won’t likely be throwing the ball a ton in this game based on their style of play, safety R.J. Mickens is coming off a really strong performance against the Panthers. The strong safety totaled 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one pass deflection. The safety isn’t shy about getting involved in defending the run, and he might be very busy going sideline to sideline on Saturday.
Barrett Carter
Even though they are ranked in the Top-25 and have had a solid season, linebacker Barrett Carter recently spoke about comments from Dabo Swinney that the team and the defense still haven’t reached their potential. Against a weak offense from the Citadel, Carter and the defense will have a great opportunity to make a statement prior to their final regular season game of the season.
T.J. Parker
One of the best players in the country in Week 12 was edge rusher T.J. Parker of the Tigers. In the victory last week, Parker totaled a career-high four sacks in an impressive showing. The edge rusher is leading the team in sacks with eight, and Week 13 will present him with the opportunity of getting to double-digits with another strong performance.