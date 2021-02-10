Top 5 ACC Quarterbacks Heading Into 2021

For the past three seasons, the best quarterback in the ACC has been at Clemson.

Not only was Trevor Lawrence the best quarterback in the conference, he was also one of the best in the country, and in all likelihood will be the number-one overall pick in the next NFL Draft.

Lawrence's departure could signify a change in the pecking order when it comes to the best quarterbacks in the ACC. At least temporarily.

Former Florida State quarterback and current ACC Network analyst E.J. Manuel recently discussed his opinions on the subject and stated unequivocally that he has North Carolina's Sam Howell at the top of his list heading into the 2021 season.

“I think he’s a special guy that has been able to put up big numbers since he’s been at Carolina,” Manuel said. “I think he’s a he’s a dynamic passer, he’s also a dynamic runner. He’s gonna be an early draft pick whenever the time is that he wants to go to the draft.”

Coming in at number two on the list is Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei. The freshman was forced into action last season after Lawrence was sidelined for two games due to safety protocols. The youngster did enough during those two games to leave a lasting impression on Manuel and he thinks that Uiagalelei will only get better with more reps.

“From what I saw in those two starts versus B.C. and Notre Dame, a guy that can throw the ball with a rocket arm,” Manuel said. “Great vision, obviously the timing isn’t perfect because he wasn’t the starter last year but I think with first-team reps throughout the entire offseason, throughout summer camp, throughout the beginning of the season, he’ll certainly be ready to go.”

D'Eriq King comes in at number three on the list. Despite tearing his ACL in the 37-34 loss to Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl, King's decision to return to Miami for one more season makes the Hurricanes a dark-horse candidate in the ACC next season.

"I think him coming to Miami, certainly just put Miami back on the map," Manuel said. "Gave them an opportunity to really say 'Hey, they can be a team that's somebody's to be dealt with on a national scale, not just in the ACC.' Hopefully, he's able to recover from that ACL injury. It was really hard to watch him deal with that in that bowl game, but I know he'll come back stronger than ever."

Rounding out Manuel's top-five is Phil Jurkovec from Boston College and Malik Cunningham from Louisville.