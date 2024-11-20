Top Offensive Players to Watch for Clemson Tigers in Week 13 Matchup
The Clemson Tigers will be heading into Week 13 for a matchup against The Citadel Bulldogs after a big win in Week 12.
Despite it being a close game against the Pittsburgh Panthers, the Tigers were able to get the job done on the road. With the victory, Clemson finished ACC play with a 7-1 record in the conference.
While that record is usually good enough to make it to the championship, the Tigers don’t control their fate in that area. Now, with two games left in the season, Clemson will be hosting the Bulldogs.
The Citadel will be coming into the matchup with a 5-6 record in the Southern Conference, and this will be their last game of the season.
Even though this should be an easy victory for the Tigers, anything can happen in college football. Here are the top offensive players to watch in the Week 13 matchup.
Phil Mafah
After his worst game of the season, this is a prime bounce back spot for senior running back, Phil Mafah. In the win over the Panthers, Mafah totaled just 17 yards on 17 carries. It was easily his worst game of the season, and he will surely be looking to play in this matchup. The senior back is just two yards shy of reaching 1,000 rushing yards for the season, which will be an impressive accomplishment.
Johnathan Bennett
When looking at the offense for The Citadel, it starts with quarterback Johnathan Bennett. The senior quarterback is pretty much the entire offense for the team, as both the leading passer and leading rusher. This season, Bennett has totaled 1,636 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The passing numbers certainly aren’t great, as the Tigers defense will have to be mindful of him running the football. On the ground, he has totaled over 600 rushing yards this season, as he is certinaly a threat with his legs.
Cade Klubnik
It was a big-time performance for junior quarterback Cade Klubnik against Pittsburgh. In the win, the quarterback totaled 288 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and he had a 50-yard rushing touchdown, which ended up being the game-winner. Despite a slow start to the season, Klubnik has really put together a nice year for the Tigers. Now, this is the type of game where he can pad his stats nicely. While winning the Heisman isn’t a realistic goal, a strong game will get him closer to 3,000 passing yards on the year.