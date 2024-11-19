Clemson Tigers Quarterback Continues to Rank Among Best in Country
The Clemson Tigers are heading into Week 13 after a big win against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
It was not an easy victory for the Tigers in Week 12, as they were pushed to the limit by the Panthers on the road. Considering Pittsburgh was without their starting quarterback, it figured to be an easier game for Clemson as a double-digit favorite.
Things got off to a nice start for the Tigers, as they had a comfortable 10-point lead at halftime. However, they were never able to get their rushing attack going and the Panthers slowly but surely chipped away at the lead before taking the lead in the fourth quarter.
While things were looking bleak for Clemson, quarterback Cade Klubnik was able to save the day with a 50-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to seal the deal. It was another strong performance by the Tigers quarterback, as he also had 288 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in the win.
Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report released his quarterback rankings with the season coming to a close, and Klubnik was ranked 9th once again in the country.
“Klubnik threw for 288 yards, rushed for 41 yards and tallied three total touchdowns in Clemson's huge 24-20 road win over Pittsburgh. The Tigers have a cupcake game against The Citadel this coming weekend before closing out the season at home against a South Carolina team that has climbed into the AP poll.”
It has been a really strong season for the junior quarterback, as he helped ease any doubts after the Week 1 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. This season, Klubnik has totaled 2,563 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 341 rushing yards, and five rushing touchdowns.
The numbers for the Tigers quarterback are very comparable and in some cases better than the others listed above him, as with two games left in the season, he could certainly rise. This week, Clemson will be playing an easy matchup against The Citadel. This will be a golden opportunity for Klubnik to pad his stats, as it should be a comfortable win.
To end the season will be the big test for the Tigers, as they will be facing the South Carolina Gamecocks, who are currently ranked in the Top-25.
With two games to go, there will be plenty of opportunities for the junior quarterback to move up and solidify what has been a great season.