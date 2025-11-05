How Tough Times Built Friendship Between Dabo Swinney, Coach Prime
While college football coaches possess an unmatched drive to compete, they also tend to show each other some support from time to time.
As the Clemson Tigers endure one of their toughest seasons since Dabo Swinney took over in 2008, the Tigers’ head coach has recently been in touch with another polarizing figure in the sport, Colorado’s Deion Sanders.
During a press conference on Tuesday, he mentioned that Sanders had reached out over the weekend to have a conversation.
“Misery loves company. We just cried on each other's shoulders,” Swinney joked. “He’s become a friend. He’s always been a hero of mine.”
Swinney said the two began talking over the summer and have since built a professional relationship.
While the two have only met once, he explained that he’s always admired Sanders and is glad to have him in his corner now.
Colorado is also navigating a tough season, sitting at 3-6 overall and 1-5 in Big 12 play. After showing promise in recent seasons behind quarterback Shedeur Sanders and former No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter, Colorado has struggled to keep up with top competition this year
“He reached out yesterday. You have a lot of peers in this business, and we’re both going through a challenge this season. Just a professional conversation.” Swinney said.
Sanders has also spoken highly of Swinney in the past, even citing the Clemson coach as a source of inspiration after Colorado’s 1-2 start to the season.
According to the NFL Hall of Famer, he views the Tigers's head coach as somebody to look up to as he navigates the unfamiliarities of the coaching realm.
"Dabo Swinney is one of my favorites," Sanders said. "I love him to life. I love the man he is, the coach he is. He's just a great guy, a guy that I can look up to in this coaching realm. Looking back on some of the things that they've accomplished, they've been sitting here before, 1-2, and they turned it all around."
While the two offered each other support during a time of adversity, Swinney mentioned that Sanders stopped short of wishing him luck ahead of Clemson’s game against his alma mater, Florida State.
“Ironically, we're playing Florida State,” Swinney said. “So he did not wish me well.”
The Tigers will face the Seminoles at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.