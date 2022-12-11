Transfer Portal Thoughts: Clemson Offense has Holes to Fill

Nine Clemson Tigers from the 2022 preseason roster have entered the NCAA transfer portal. There could be a few more who trickle out before this window closes on Jan. 18, and possibly more during the post-spring practice window.

Undoubtedly, a few Tigers will turn pro and enter their names into the 2023 NFL Draft. Yes, there are 23 commitments for the 2023 recruiting class, and some offers are still out to deciding prospects, but there will still be holes to fill for next year's roster.

There is a clear-cut way to add talent and depth in this era, but it involves head coach Dabo Swinney diving into something he's preferred not to in the last couple of seasons: the transfer portal. This year, he appears to have no choice but to find transfers, and with contact already made with a few players in the portal, it's highly likely that the Tigers finally go a route chosen by so many other schools.

All Clemson is taking a position-by-position look, along with a "need rating" on a scale of 1-5, at where it could make sense to bring in transfers, starting with the offense:

Quarterback

The headline position of portaling season so far for Clemson, DJ Uiagaleleli, who started 26 games the last two seasons, put his name into the large database with the intention of playing elsewhere next season. He got benched in the ACC Championship Game just two drives in for true freshman Cade Klubnik, who played well enough to earn the starting job in the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl against Tennessee.

Uiagalelei is gone from the QB room. So is Billy Wiles, a former walk-on who opted to transfer, and Hunter Johnson, who started his career at Clemson before leaving for Northwestern and eventually returning to the Tigers for the 2022 season as a graduate transfer. That currently leaves Klubnik, former walk-on Hunter Helms and walk-on Trent Pearman returning for 2023. Incoming freshman Chris Vizzina will be an early enrollee, so there will be someone to compete with Klubnik in the spring.

But the Tigers need an experienced signal-caller in that room, even if it's primarily someone to fill a leadership and teaching role for the young players. Klubnik will have made just one career start heading into next season, so adding someone who gives Clemson a safety net also makes a lot of sense. The problem might be finding someone who will take on that role since many of the portal players are in there because they want more immediate playing time, but there should be a name or two with interest. Swinney can sell potential playing time because of how young the quarterbacks are, and he values competition at that position.

Need rating: 4

Running back

Third-string running back Kobe Pace deciding to enter the transfer portal gave Clemson a spot to fill in that room. It appears right now the Tigers are eyeing a freshman to fill two spots. The coaching staff has three running back offers currently out, including a recent one given to Dutch Fork High School rusher Jarvis Green.

Will Shipley and Phil Mafah are clearly the top-2 running backs in 2023, and Keith Adams Jr. was added in 2022. So was Domonique Thomas, a former D-II player. The Tigers can get away with using Pace's role for a developmental high school player, but if a good enough portal back is willing to be a No. 3, they would have to listen.

Need rating: 2

Wide receiver

Clemson has already suffered two losses to the portal at this position: Dacari Collins, who decided in September to leave the team, and E.J. Williams. Joseph Ngata still has the decision to make on whether he wants to test the NFL waters, return to Clemson for a fifth year or play elsewhere next season. Beaux Collins should be back. Brannon Spector could be as well. The three freshmen from this season, Antonio Williams, Adam Randall and Cole Turner, are the backbone of the position moving forward. Three recruits will join the fold next season, including four-star prospects Ronan Hanifan and Noble Johnson.

But the Tigers can very much still use some juice at this position. Clemson had just two guys go over 400 yards in 2022. And there are some big names and lesser-known talents in the transfer portal right now that could help change that. Dominic Lovett (Missouri), JoJo Earle (Alabama) and Devontez Walker (Kent State) are just a few of the bountiful number of intriguing available players. No receivers are reportedly linked to the Tigers right now, but that should change as the process continues. Getting more explosive in 2023 is one of the main goals for this program, and getting a guy out of the transfer portal to do that could be imperative.

Need rating: 4

Offensive line

Everybody in college football needs this position, and Clemson is no different. The Tigers needed it last offseason, and Swinney chased two linemen: Olu Oluwatimi went to Michigan and won both the Rimington and Outland awards while O'Cyrus Torrence chose Florida and entered the NFL draft this week. This is a position that Clemson could be likeliest to turn to in hopes of adding help. All-ACC left tackle Jordan McFadden is finally out of eligibility. Left guard Marcus Tate is coming off of a season-ending knee injury and will be limited this spring. The rest of the starting five - center Will Putnam, right guard Walker Parks and right tackle Blake Miller - are all returning.

Clemson will see if Tristan Leigh is ready to take McFadden's role or if there will be reshuffling up front this spring. Mitchell Mayes has played well in Tate's place, and Colin Sadler is being groomed for a bigger role next year, but the Tigers don't typically ask true freshmen to be ready to play. Miller was an exception. They need depth up front and there will be no shortage of options. It's just a matter of fit, and Swinney will need to use the portal to find a functional veteran or two, both inside and outside. Experience is valued over ability at this position, but the Tigers will try to choose wisely.

Need rating: 5

Tight ends

Davis Allen has been one of Clemson's most consistent and productive pass-catchers the last two seasons. He's also a great blocker and an overall valuable member of the offense. The senior won't be easy to replace, but Jake Briningstool (22 catches, 256 yards, 4 TDs) proved this year that he's ready for an enhanced role. Luke Price is also out of eligibility, leaving Sage Ennis, who's primarily a blocker, and Josh Sapp, a freshman in 2022, as other scholarship tight ends. Markus Dixon is coming in with the 2023 recruiting class.

It might behoove the Tigers to peruse the portal at this position and see who's interested. There will be great competition, though, as this is one of the most coveted roles in the country for most schools. Good, productive tight ends give teams huge advantages and a lot of them will get picked up very quickly. Clemson might not find a good fit of the remaining group and could wait until it gets a full evaluation of the position in the spring to make any moves.

Need rating: 3

