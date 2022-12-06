Clemson Portal Thoughts: Busy First Day for Transferring Tigers

The NCAA transfer portal window opened Monday to allow student-athletes looking to find a different school the opportunity to officially enter and have other teams contact them.

No. 7 Clemson had nine players from the preseason 2022 roster officially enter the portal on the first day. The open transfer period lasts until Jan. 18.

Here's a look at each early entry as well as thoughts on their situation:

— The big name on Monday was quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who lost his starting job to freshman Cade Klubnik in the ACC Championship Game. There were reports Sunday night that this was imminent. Uiagalelei has two years of eligibility and will look to enhance his collegiate career elsewhere. It just didn't work out for Uiagalelei in this offense. When he was confident, Clemson ran at a fairly productive rate and was top-50ish nationally, but there were too many instances where he didn't trust himself or the players around him the last two years, and five interceptions in the second half of the season and multiple bad games cleared the way for Klubnik to take over.

That doesn't mean that Uiagalelei can't find success elsewhere, and he'll likely be courted by several suitors. There are multiple Pac-12 teams with rumored interest in Uiagalelei, a California native, and All Clemson has been told that UCLA is a potential destination. While it could be unlikely that he stays in the South, he does have familiarity with Virginia head coach Tony Elliott. The Cavaliers are looking for a quarterback after starter Brannon Armstrong entered the portal Monday.

— Running back Kobe Pace was the most experienced of that group to move on. He rushed for 793 career yards, including 619 in 2021, and scored 10 touchdowns in 25 games. Pace suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 at Wake Forest and missed five games after having a procedure to help it heal quickly. He spent time banged up last year and didn't participate in the spring while healing. That helped sophomore Phil Mafah leap him on the depth chart, and Pace has never been able to reassume the No. 2 spot behind Will Shipley that he held last season. So his departure isn't a surprise, and now Clemson will look to replace him in recruiting.

— Receiver EJ Williams also fell on the depth chart this season after entering the year with a great opportunity to emerge as a go-to pass-catcher. It just didn't happen. He had seven catches for 70 yards in 13 games. He was listed as a starter or backup on the depth chart, but drops plagued his junior season and the 4-star Alabama native never developed into a big-time player. He was compared to former Tiger Justyn Ross, who came out of the same high school, but Williams struggled with health in 2021 and couldn't ever build on his freshman campaign of 306 receiving yards and two touchdowns. This room is likely to get remade, so Collins leaving wasn't shocking.

— Receiver Dacari Collins made it official this week, but he left the team in late September with the plan of entering the portal when it opened. Collins, a sophomore, played 63 snaps in the first three games but had fallen out of the rotation after Week 3 when he only saw 12 snaps. He came to Clemson in the same class as Beaux Collins but fell behind on the depth chart when freshman Adam Randall got healthy.

— Reserve quarterback Billy Wiles announced his plans to transfer with three years of eligibility remaining. The former walk-on was on scholarship this season but never factored into Clemson's plans in the QB room.

— Defensive end Kevin Swint was one of the bigger surprises on defense. The former linebacker-turned-pass-rusher had a path to significant playing time next season with several current Tigers, including KJ Henry and Myles Murphy, expected to move on. The redshirt sophomore was being groomed this year and had 10 tackles in 12 games. Could Swint's decision to leave be tied to any current Tigers deciding to return? After all, veteran Xavier Thomas still has a season left if he so chooses, and maybe Clemson is going to make some changes up front for next year that hasn't been revealed yet. Justin Mascoll could see significant playing time if he sticks around.

— Linebacker LaVonta Bentley made the decision to enter the portal after he played a backup role in 2022. Bentley just couldn't get many snaps as Clemson's LB rotation remained tight, especially at the WILL spot, where Bentley played this season. He has aspirations of making it to the next level, so it's not a surprise to see him go since sophomore Barrett Carter, one of Clemson's top returning players for 2023, will remain ahead of Bentley on the depth chart.

— Sergio Allen was the first linebacker to move on. He decided after a couple of games into the season that when the portal opened, he'd be in it. Too many players, including freshmen, passed Allen on the depth chart so this was expected.

— Cornerback Fred Davis made an unsurprising decision to enter the portal. He was suspended for portions of last season after he was charged in a car accident involving excessive speeding and hitting a mail carrier. This year, he struggled in coverage early in the year and was benched. Then he suffered an injury that kept him off the field for the last six games. Davis can use a fresh start elsewhere.

— The departures might not be complete. With a number of scholarships opening and the recruiting window for 2023 closing, it makes sense that head coach Dabo Swinney will have to dip into the transfer portal himself to replenish Clemson's roster. There will be some depth needs on the defensive line, especially, and likely at receiver as well.

Will the Tigers lose any other players to the transfer portal before the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl against Tennessee? Stay tuned to All Clemson for more updates.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/