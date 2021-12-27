Transition has been an Easy One for Clemson’s Defense

Though Brent Venables is no longer the defensive coordinator at Clemson, the 19th ranked Tigers feel the transition will be an easy one when they play Iowa State Wednesday at the Cheeze-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Venables, of course, is now the new head coach at Oklahoma while Wes Goodwin and Mickey Conn take over as co-defensive coordinators on Dabo Swinney’s staff. Goodwin came over after spending 10 years as one of Swinney’s top analysts on the defensive side of the ball while Conn has been the safeties coach since 2017.

Goodwin will take over the play calling duties which he did a lot of as Venables’ right-hand man.

“No, it's been a great transition,” Goodwin said. “A lot of guys, a lot of continuity still. We only lost two guys so far, or three counting Ted, going. So a lot of continuity in our staff; know the process; know the roles, that sort of deal. So, it's been a great opportunity for us to embrace the new roles and challenges and it's been great so far.”

Conn has been impressed with how easy Goodwin is making the transition with his players and with the defense as a whole.

“We have been doing this together for a long time and when you look at our staff, we lost Coach V [Venables], that's a big piece to lose, but Wes [Goodwin] has been right there with him the whole time, his right-hand man. I mean, drawing up every play that we have ever put in and throwing ideas galore,” Conn said. “I mean, this guy has got a million ideas, and then I continue to coach the safeties, Coach [Mike] Reed the corners, Coach [Todd] Bates the D-line, Coach 'Ski [Lemanski Hall] the D-ends. So our support staff is all there. So. we work really, really well together and should be good.”

Clemson will face the Cyclones at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, the game will be televised on ESPN.