Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Transition has been an Easy One for Clemson’s Defense
    Publish date:

    Transition has been an Easy One for Clemson’s Defense

    Goodwin, Conn are Confident in Game Plan for Iowa State
    Author:

    Jason Priester All Clemson

    Goodwin, Conn are Confident in Game Plan for Iowa State

    Though Brent Venables is no longer the defensive coordinator at Clemson, the 19th ranked Tigers feel the transition will be an easy one when they play Iowa State Wednesday at the Cheeze-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

    Venables, of course, is now the new head coach at Oklahoma while Wes Goodwin and Mickey Conn take over as co-defensive coordinators on Dabo Swinney’s staff. Goodwin came over after spending 10 years as one of Swinney’s top analysts on the defensive side of the ball while Conn has been the safeties coach since 2017.

    Goodwin will take over the play calling duties which he did a lot of as Venables’ right-hand man.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Mickey Conn

    Transition has been an Easy One for Clemson’s Defense

    Though Brent Venables is no longer the defensive coordinator at Clemson, the 19th ranked Tigers feel the transition will be an easy one when they play Iowa State Wednesday at the Cheeze-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

    USATSI_17413079_168387971_lowres

    Hunter Renfrow Reaches Status of Two Raiders Receiving Legends

    Former Clemson star Hunter Renfrow has recorded 92 receptions, tying Jerry Rice for the second-most catches in a single season and behind just Tim Brown.

    USATSI_17381451_168387971_lowres

    Clemson-Duke Basketball Game Postponed

    Due to COVID-19 issues on the Duke men's basketball team, Clemson's contest against the Blue Devils on Wednesday has been postponed, Clemson SI has confirmed with sources.

    “No, it's been a great transition,” Goodwin said. “A lot of guys, a lot of continuity still. We only lost two guys so far, or three counting Ted, going. So a lot of continuity in our staff; know the process; know the roles, that sort of deal. So, it's been a great opportunity for us to embrace the new roles and challenges and it's been great so far.”

    Conn has been impressed with how easy Goodwin is making the transition with his players and with the defense as a whole.

    “We have been doing this together for a long time and when you look at our staff, we lost Coach V [Venables], that's a big piece to lose, but Wes [Goodwin] has been right there with him the whole time, his right-hand man. I mean, drawing up every play that we have ever put in and throwing ideas galore,” Conn said. “I mean, this guy has got a million ideas, and then I continue to coach the safeties, Coach [Mike] Reed the corners, Coach [Todd] Bates the D-line, Coach 'Ski [Lemanski Hall] the D-ends. So our support staff is all there. So. we work really, really well together and should be good.”

    Clemson will face the Cyclones at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, the game will be televised on ESPN.

    More Clemson

    Mickey Conn
    Football

    Transition has been an Easy One for Clemson’s Defense

    11 seconds ago
    USATSI_17413079_168387971_lowres
    Tigers in the NFL

    Hunter Renfrow Reaches Status of Two Raiders Receiving Legends

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17381451_168387971_lowres
    Men's Basketball

    Clemson-Duke Basketball Game Postponed

    3 hours ago
    Cheez-It Bowl
    Football

    Cyclones Preparing for Clemson Offense Playing Its Best Football of Season

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17411687
    Football

    Clemson's Defense Causes 'A lot' of Problems

    6 hours ago
    Brock Purdy
    Football

    Once Again, Clemson D Faces Another Elite QB

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17412647_168387971_lowres
    Tigers in the NFL

    Tee Higgins Posts Career Day in Bengals' Huge Win over Ravens

    21 hours ago
    Clemson QB Billy Wiles
    Football

    No Uneasiness About Number of QBs at Clemson

    21 hours ago