Travis Etienne just keeps rewriting history.

The Tigers senior running back etched another milestone on Saturday night in top-ranked Clemson's 42-17 win over No. 7 Miami.

His 2-yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter that put Clemson up 14-0 over the Hurricanes was the 39th game in which he has scored at least one rushing or receiving touchdown, breaking an NCAA Division I record previously held by Florida's Tim Tebow and Louisiana Tech's Kenneth Dixon.

Etienne rushed for 149 yards against Miami, averaging almost nine yards per carry and had another 73 yards receiving. When asked about breaking the record, the running back humbly acknowledged the fact that the magnitude of what he's accomplished really hasn't hit him yet.

"Honestly, it will probably take me a while to reflect on that," Etienne said. "It's just a tremendous accomplishment and I just want to first off thank God. Without Him, I wouldn't even be here in this situation."

Etienne had two touchdown runs in the victory over Miami and now has scored 67 touchdowns in his collegiate career. He says for now he is just focused on this season and the task at hand.

"I mean it hasn't really sunk in yet," Etienne said. "We are just so deep into the grind, just trying to get better each and every week. I guess when I'm older, 10-years later looking back on it, man it's going to really hit me and just going to look back and see all things that I was able to accomplish coming here to Clemson."

