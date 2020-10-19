Trevor Lawrence, Amari Rodgers Named ACC Players of the Week

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that quarterback Trevor Lawrence (Quarterback of the Week) and wide receiver Amari Rodgers (Receiver of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 73-7 victory against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Clemson has earned a total of 532 weekly honors since 1968. The two selections this week give Clemson seven Player of the Week honors this season.

Lawrence earned his third ACC Quarterback of the Week honor through Clemson's first five games. Including Rookie of the Week honors earned as a freshman in 2018, Lawrence's 10 career selections now tie Deshaun Watson for second-most in school history and pull him within one of Sammy Watkins (11) for the most by a Clemson player all-time.

Against Georgia Tech, Lawrence completed 24-of-32 passes with career highs in passing yards (404) and passing touchdowns (five). He posted his first career 400-yard passing game, the 10th by a Clemson quarterback all-time. It represented the first game with at least five passing touchdowns by a Clemson quarterback since Deshaun Watson’s six-touchdown performance against South Carolina in 2016.

Rodgers' selection is the first of his career. He becomes the ninth different Clemson player to earn ACC Receiver of the Week honors since 2011, joining Sammy Watkins, DeAndre Hopkins, Martavis Bryant, Artavis Scott, Mike Williams, Jordan Leggett, Tee Higgins and Diondre Overton.

On Saturday, Rodgers recorded his third career 100-yard receiving game, finishing with a career-high 161 yards on six receptions. He caught two touchdowns in the contest to register his second multi-touchdown game of the season.

​QUARTERBACK – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, Jr., QB, Cartersville, Ga.

Completed 24-of-32 passes with career highs in passing yards (404) and passing touchdowns (five) in Saturday’s 73-7 win over Georgia Tech • Posted his first career 400-yard passing game and the 10th by a Clemson quarterback all-time, as well as the first game with at least five passing touchdowns by a Clemson quarterback since Deshaun Watson’s six-touchdown performance against South Carolina in 2016.

RUNNING BACK – Kenneth Walker III, Wake Forest, So., RB, Arlington, Tenn.

Posted his third consecutive 100-yard rushing performance in Saturday’s 40-23 win over Virginia • First Wake Forest player since 2017 to have three consecutive 100-yard rushing games • Ran for a career-high tying three touchdowns • His 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter proved to be the game winner, putting the Demon Deacons up 30-23 • The run is the longest of the season for Wake Forest, the 18th longest in program history and the longest since Walker’s 96-yard rushing touchdown against Rice in 2019 • First Wake Forest player since Chris Barclay (2002-05) to have five or more 100-yard rushing games in his first two years on campus.

RECEIVER – Amari Rodgers, Clemson, Sr., WR, Knoxville, Tenn.

Posted his third career 100-yard receiving game in the Tigers’ win over Georgia Tech, finishing with a career-high 161 yards on six receptions • Caught two touchdowns for his second multi-touchdown game of the season and the fourth of his career.

CO-OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, So., LT, Charlotte, N.C.

Logged 72 gradable snaps while playing left tackle in the Wolfpack's 31-20 win over Duke after playing the previous four games at right guard • Had five knockdown blocks on the day to bring his season total to 26 • Graded 90 percent for the night and did not allow a hurry, a hit or a sack.

CO-OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Doug Nester, Virginia Tech, So., RG, Huntington, W. Va.

Helped the Hokies rush for 350 yards in Saturday night’s 40-14 win over Boston College, the team’s third game of 300 or more yards on the ground in 2020 • Virginia Tech averaged 8.5 yards per attempt versus Boston College • The offensive line allowed just a single sack against the Eagles.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Quincy Roche, Miami, Sr., DE, Randallstown, Md.

Turned in the best performance of his Miami career Saturday afternoon, delivering a dominant outing in the Hurricanes’ 31-19 win over Pitt • Finished with 4.0 tackles for loss – a season high for a Miami player • Forced a fumble and wore the turnover chain for the first time this season on a strip-sack of Pitt QB Joey Yellen • The nation’s active sacks leader, Roche finished with a season-high seven tackles in the win and helped the Hurricanes hold the Panthers to 22 rushing yards.

LINEBACKER – Payton Wilson, NC State, So., LB, Hillsborough, N.C.

Pulled down two interceptions in NC State’s 31-20 win over Duke on Saturday • First Wolfpack player with a pair of interceptions in a game since Jerod Fernandez picked off No. 1 Florida State twice in the 2014 matchup • Wilson’s second pick of the night came with the Wolfpack down 20-14 in the third quarter and set up the go-ahead touchdown • Finished with a team-high 19 tackles, the most for a Pack player since Earl Wolff had 19 vs. Clemson in 2012 • Currently leading the ACC and ranks sixth in the FBS in tackles per game (11.0).

DEFENSIVE BACK – Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, Jr., NB, Jacksonville, Fla.

Led the Hokies with 11 tackles in Saturday night’s 40-14 win over Boston College • Registered a half-tackle for loss while breaking up a pass and forcing a quarterback hurry • Forced a fumble for the second time in his career, one of five turnovers created by the Virginia Tech defense.

SPECIALIST – Lou Hedley, Miami, Jr., P, Mandurah, Australia

Helped Miami hold the upper hand in the battle for field position in Saturday’s win over Pitt • Boomed a season-long 60-yard punt in the first quarter • Averaged 51.7 yards per punt, tying Matt Bosher (2007) for the best mark by any Miami punter in the last 20 years for a single-game average with a minimum of six punts • Pitt totaled just 16 punt return yards on the afternoon.

ROOKIE – Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, R-Fr., RB, St. Louis, Mo.

Rushed for 127 yards on 25 carries in Saturday’s 12-7 win over Louisville • Reached the 100-yard rushing plateau for the third time in four games this season • Now ranks second in the ACC and sixth in the FBS in rushing yards per game (121.5) and third (ACC) and eighth (FBS) in all-purpose yards (151.2) • Saturday’s 127 rushing yards came against a Cardinals’ defense that had only allowed opposing teams 156.8 rushing yards per game entering the matchup with the Irish • Also blocked on Louisville’s blitz packages, allowing QB Ian Book to rush for 47 yards, as well as buy time in the pocket.