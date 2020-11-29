Trevor Lawrence: 'If It's the Last One, It's a Good One to Go Out On'

If Saturday was in fact Trevor Lawrence's final home game of his career, the junior quarterback went out with a bang.

Lawrence torched a very good and aggressive Pitt defense, going 26-37 for 403 yards with 2 touchdowns. He did it in just three quarters of action as third-ranked Clemson downed the Panthers 52-17 on Senior Day inside of Memorial Stadium.

It has been widely assumed that this will indeed be Lawrence's final season at Clemson. He has been considered all but a lock for being the top pick of the 2021 NFL Draft throughout his collegiate career.

If that is in fact the case, the junior quarterback isn't quite ready to tell the world just yet. Although, he says if this was the final time he plays inside of Death Valley, it was precisely the way he wanted to go out.

"That's that's kind of been the plan going into this season," Lawrence said. "I mean, you just never know. But if it is, it was a fun one, for sure. If it's the last one, it's a good one to go out on."

Lawrence said after the win that he isn't quite ready to commit either way as far as the future is concerned. However, he says that whatever he ends up doing, Clemson has left a mark on him that will last a lifetime.

"I've enjoyed it. This place has been so good to me and my family, I love it here," Lawrence said. "So whatever I decide to do is going to be a tough decision because I love Clemson and I love the people. But yeah, this was a good one."

The Clemson quarterback said that the day was quite an emotional affair for him. Knowing that it could potentially be the final time for him playing at home, Lawrence made sure to reflect on his time spent at the school and says he soaked it all in in the time leading up to the game.

"I'm just reminded constantly how special it is here," Lawrence said. "There's just not many places like it, I wouldn't think. It's just special with the people, that's the best thing about it. There's a lot of emotions for sure because this place has been good to me. You know, it's been awesome."