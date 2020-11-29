SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Trevor Lawrence: 'If It's the Last One, It's a Good One to Go Out On'

JP-Priester

If Saturday was in fact Trevor Lawrence's final home game of his career, the junior quarterback went out with a bang. 

Lawrence torched a very good and aggressive Pitt defense, going 26-37 for 403 yards with 2 touchdowns. He did it in just three quarters of action as third-ranked Clemson downed the Panthers 52-17 on Senior Day inside of Memorial Stadium. 

It has been widely assumed that this will indeed be Lawrence's final season at Clemson. He has been considered all but a lock for being the top pick of the 2021 NFL Draft throughout his collegiate career. 

If that is in fact the case, the junior quarterback isn't quite ready to tell the world just yet. Although, he says if this was the final time he plays inside of Death Valley, it was precisely the way he wanted to go out.

"That's that's kind of been the plan going into this season," Lawrence said. "I mean, you just never know. But if it is, it was a fun one, for sure. If it's the last one, it's a good one to go out on."

Lawrence said after the win that he isn't quite ready to commit either way as far as the future is concerned. However, he says that whatever he ends up doing, Clemson has left a mark on him that will last a lifetime. 

"I've enjoyed it. This place has been so good to me and my family, I love it here," Lawrence said. "So whatever I decide to do is going to be a tough decision because I love Clemson and I love the people. But yeah, this was a good one."

The Clemson quarterback said that the day was quite an emotional affair for him. Knowing that it could potentially be the final time for him playing at home, Lawrence made sure to reflect on his time spent at the school and says he soaked it all in in the time leading up to the game.

"I'm just reminded constantly how special it is here," Lawrence said. "There's just not many places like it, I wouldn't think. It's just special with the people, that's the best thing about it. There's a lot of emotions for sure because this place has been good to me. You know, it's been awesome."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson OC Tony Elliott: 'Trevor Lawrence Has Made me a Better Man'

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence made his big return Saturday and was very efficient in what is believed to be his final game in Death Valley

Christopher Hall

Clemson Cornerback Derion Kendrick in Dabo Swinney's 'Love Shack'

Clemson junior cornerback Derion Kendrick dressed for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh but didn't play for disciplinary reasons.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's 31 First-Quarter Points Leads to Easy Win Over Pitt

No. 3 Clemson defense forced four interceptions and a fast start by Trevor Lawrence and company to roll past Pittsburgh 52-17 on Saturday's Senior Day at Memorial Stadium.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Injury Update: Davis, Skalski Available, Zanders Out Vs. Pitt

Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker James Skalski aren't on the Tigers' unavailable list for Saturday's 3:30 p.m. game against Pittsburgh at Memorial Stadium. Both have missed the last three games.

Brad Senkiw

Pitt at Clemson: 5 Things to Watch For

Five things to keep an eye on when Pitt visits third-ranked Clemson this weekend for Military Appreciation Day in what is scheduled to be the Tigers final home game of the season.

JP-Priester

Clemson Looks to Shake Off the Rust, Disappointment Against Pitt

While Clemson's culture is obviously strong, the coaches have worked hard to keep the players focused and improving after last week's disappointment.

Brad Senkiw

Rencher Reflects Back on Favorite Trevor Lawrence Death Valley Moment

With Senior Day coming up this weekend against Pitt, Clemson running back Darien Rencher was asked to reflect back on some of Trevor Lawrence's biggest moments in Death Valley during his career.

JP-Priester

Pitt at Clemson: Recruiting Comparison

A look at how Clemson and Pitt match up from a recruiting standpoint, ahead of their weekend matchup in Death Valley.

JP-Priester

Send-off for Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Doesn't Feel Right

Clemson greats Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne deserve to run down the Hill in front of 80,000-plus inside Memorial Stadium on Saturday, but they won't, and there's no one to blame for that.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson OG Matt Bockhorst Expected to Play Saturday vs Pittsburgh

Clemson is moving on past Florida State and continuing to heal up during an extended bye week ahead of home finale against Pittsburgh

Christopher Hall