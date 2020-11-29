Clemson OC Tony Elliott: 'Trevor Lawrence Has Made me a Better Man'

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence hadn't played in a game in five weeks before Saturday. But the junior quarterback and projected first overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft showed no signs of rust as in his first game back from battling COVID-19 and an extended bye week.

Lawrence was 26-of-37 passing for 403 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers roared out to a 31-0 advantage after the opening quarter. Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott commended his quarterback for his performance is what is almost certainly his final game in Death Valley.

"I told his parents afterward that Trevor has made me a better man," Elliott said following the game Saturday night. "The only person in our program that would have more security and more attention on him (than Trevor) would be Coach Swinney. Just the way he's handled his entire career, he battled through adversity with COVID-19 and was there for his teammates."

From his rise as a national leader not only for the voices of college athletes but in the change for social justice on his own campus, Lawrence has continued to represent his school and family well throughout his career in Clemson.

Elliott pointed out that despite being out for five weeks, he still looked as sharp as ever throwing for over 400 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back.

"There were times when he wasn't protected the best, but he's a warrior. We asked him to run the football in some critical situations and he did that. He's just an awesome young man and that's where it starts," Elliott said. "He's got the heart of a champion and I'm just proud to be associated with him and have the opportunity to be around him. I truly mean it when I say he's made me a better person."

Elliott reaffirmed but most already knew about Lawrence in that he's just a cool and relaxed individual that rarely shows any raw emotion. Despite the abnormally long layoff, Clemson didn't have to worry about Lawrence being too overly hyped up or anxious before the game.

Instead, Lawrence helped lead a locked-in, eager and well-prepared team that used a dominant first quarter to pave the way for a 52-17 rout. The win over the Panthers gave the seniors a perfect 27-0 career record in Death Valley.

"Today was a special day but he did a great job of controlling his emotions so he can go out and play his best football," Elliott said.