SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson OC Tony Elliott: 'Trevor Lawrence Has Made me a Better Man'

Christopher Hall

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence hadn't played in a game in five weeks before Saturday. But the junior quarterback and projected first overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft showed no signs of rust as in his first game back from battling COVID-19 and an extended bye week. 

Lawrence was 26-of-37 passing for 403 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers roared out to a 31-0 advantage after the opening quarter. Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott commended his quarterback for his performance is what is almost certainly his final game in Death Valley.

"I told his parents afterward that Trevor has made me a better man," Elliott said following the game Saturday night. "The only person in our program that would have more security and more attention on him (than Trevor) would be Coach Swinney. Just the way he's handled his entire career, he battled through adversity with COVID-19 and was there for his teammates." 

From his rise as a national leader not only for the voices of college athletes but in the change for social justice on his own campus, Lawrence has continued to represent his school and family well throughout his career in Clemson. 

Elliott pointed out that despite being out for five weeks, he still looked as sharp as ever throwing for over 400 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back. 

"There were times when he wasn't protected the best, but he's a warrior. We asked him to run the football in some critical situations and he did that. He's just an awesome young man and that's where it starts," Elliott said. "He's got the heart of a champion and I'm just proud to be associated with him and have the opportunity to be around him. I truly mean it when I say he's made me a better person." 

Elliott reaffirmed but most already knew about Lawrence in that he's just a cool and relaxed individual that rarely shows any raw emotion. Despite the abnormally long layoff, Clemson didn't have to worry about Lawrence being too overly hyped up or anxious before the game. 

Instead, Lawrence helped lead a locked-in, eager and well-prepared team that used a dominant first quarter to pave the way for a 52-17 rout. The win over the Panthers gave the seniors a perfect 27-0 career record in Death Valley. 

"Today was a special day but he did a great job of controlling his emotions so he can go out and play his best football," Elliott said. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Cornerback Derion Kendrick in Dabo Swinney's 'Love Shack'

Clemson junior cornerback Derion Kendrick dressed for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh but didn't play for disciplinary reasons.

Brad Senkiw

Trevor Lawrence: 'If It's the Last One, It's a Good One to Go Out On'

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence talked about what could have potentially been the final home game of his illustrious career after third-ranked Clemson's 52-17 win over Pitt on Saturday.

JP-Priester

Clemson's 31 First-Quarter Points Leads to Easy Win Over Pitt

No. 3 Clemson defense forced four interceptions and a fast start by Trevor Lawrence and company to roll past Pittsburgh 52-17 on Saturday's Senior Day at Memorial Stadium.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Injury Update: Davis, Skalski Available, Zanders Out Vs. Pitt

Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker James Skalski aren't on the Tigers' unavailable list for Saturday's 3:30 p.m. game against Pittsburgh at Memorial Stadium. Both have missed the last three games.

Brad Senkiw

Pitt at Clemson: 5 Things to Watch For

Five things to keep an eye on when Pitt visits third-ranked Clemson this weekend for Military Appreciation Day in what is scheduled to be the Tigers final home game of the season.

JP-Priester

Clemson Looks to Shake Off the Rust, Disappointment Against Pitt

While Clemson's culture is obviously strong, the coaches have worked hard to keep the players focused and improving after last week's disappointment.

Brad Senkiw

Rencher Reflects Back on Favorite Trevor Lawrence Death Valley Moment

With Senior Day coming up this weekend against Pitt, Clemson running back Darien Rencher was asked to reflect back on some of Trevor Lawrence's biggest moments in Death Valley during his career.

JP-Priester

Pitt at Clemson: Recruiting Comparison

A look at how Clemson and Pitt match up from a recruiting standpoint, ahead of their weekend matchup in Death Valley.

JP-Priester

Send-off for Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Doesn't Feel Right

Clemson greats Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne deserve to run down the Hill in front of 80,000-plus inside Memorial Stadium on Saturday, but they won't, and there's no one to blame for that.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson OG Matt Bockhorst Expected to Play Saturday vs Pittsburgh

Clemson is moving on past Florida State and continuing to heal up during an extended bye week ahead of home finale against Pittsburgh

Christopher Hall