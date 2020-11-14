Trevor Lawrence Number One On Mel Kiper's Big Board

Trevor Lawrence has been the presumed top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for quite some time now.

Even before suiting up in a Clemson uniform, analysts were claiming him to be one of the best quarterback prospects ever and over the years he has been compared to some of the biggest stars to play the position.

Lawrence won a national title as a freshman, came up just one game short in 2019, and before being sidelined the past two games due to testing positive for Covid-19, he was off to arguably the best start of his career this season.

He is completing 71% of his passes and thrown for 1,833 yards, with 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. So it comes as very little surprise that ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper has Lawrence number one overall on his big board.

“I like the fact that he’s so laser-focused,” Kiper said of Lawrence during Monday Night Countdown. “He’s about this Clemson football team, not the NFL, you’ve got to love that. The only quarterbacks who have kind of been locked into that number one spot for a long time going in were John Elway, Peyton Manning, and Andrew Luck."

Lawrence has always seemed to be at his best when the pressure is at its highest. High expectations or outside distractions are things he rarely concerns himself with. Kiper says that, along with his competitive nature, is part of what makes the junior quarterback so special.

"He’s going to be expected to be that elite franchise quarterback who has a long, illustrious career and hopefully wins some Super Bowls," Kiper said. "So it’s going to be a lot of pressure on him, but he doesn’t care about that, he’s a competitor.”

Over the past few weeks, the talk of Lawrence's future has really started to amp up after the quarterback recently left the door open regarding the possibility of returning to Clemson for his senior season. After being such a hot topic of conversation in recent weeks, Lawrence says it's something he doesn't want to discuss anymore and that he just wants to focus on finishing the season strong.

“My mindset is the same and I really don’t want to talk about it anymore, honestly,” Lawrence said Monday. “I’m just trying to enjoy my last few months here if that’s what it’s going to be. Whatever I decide to do, you guys will know in January or February."

