SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Trevor Lawrence Number One On Mel Kiper's Big Board

JP-Priester

Trevor Lawrence has been the presumed top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for quite some time now. 

Even before suiting up in a Clemson uniform, analysts were claiming him to be one of the best quarterback prospects ever and over the years he has been compared to some of the biggest stars to play the position.

Lawrence won a national title as a freshman, came up just one game short in 2019, and before being sidelined the past two games due to testing positive for Covid-19, he was off to arguably the best start of his career this season. 

He is completing 71% of his passes and thrown for 1,833 yards, with 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. So it comes as very little surprise that ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper has Lawrence number one overall on his big board. 

“I like the fact that he’s so laser-focused,” Kiper said of Lawrence during Monday Night Countdown. “He’s about this Clemson football team, not the NFL, you’ve got to love that. The only quarterbacks who have kind of been locked into that number one spot for a long time going in were John Elway, Peyton Manning, and Andrew Luck."

Lawrence has always seemed to be at his best when the pressure is at its highest. High expectations or outside distractions are things he rarely concerns himself with. Kiper says that, along with his competitive nature, is part of what makes the junior quarterback so special. 

"He’s going to be expected to be that elite franchise quarterback who has a long, illustrious career and hopefully wins some Super Bowls," Kiper said. "So it’s going to be a lot of pressure on him, but he doesn’t care about that, he’s a competitor.”

Over the past few weeks, the talk of Lawrence's future has really started to amp up after the quarterback recently left the door open regarding the possibility of returning to Clemson for his senior season. After being such a hot topic of conversation in recent weeks, Lawrence says it's something he doesn't want to discuss anymore and that he just wants to focus on finishing the season strong. 

“My mindset is the same and I really don’t want to talk about it anymore, honestly,” Lawrence said Monday. “I’m just trying to enjoy my last few months here if that’s what it’s going to be. Whatever I decide to do, you guys will know in January or February."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cornell Powell: 'Our Next Goal is to Win ACC'

Clemson dropped a heartbreaker 47-40 in double overtime to Notre Dame on Saturday night but fifth-year senior Cornell Powell says all the teams goals are still there for the taking.

JP-Priester

What Now?: Clemson Focusing On Growth, Health as Tigers head into Second Bye Week

Clemson defensive lineman Nyles Pinckney says Saturday's loss to Notre Dame in South Bend was a learning experience and allowed the team to grow

Christopher Hall

Surprise! These Have Been of the Positive Variety for Clemson in 2020

In a year with plenty of negatives and obstacles to overcome, the Clemson Tigers have also had some positive performances from these players.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Has a Windshield Mentality; But Also Problems

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has always been a glass-half-full, optimistic kind of guy. And he was no different following the Tigers' first regular-season loss in three years.

Zach Lentz

Hebstreit Doesn't See 'Same Personality' on Clemson Defense

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit says that while the Clemson defense has suffered due to a number of injuries, he just doesn't see the same personality in Brent Venables group compared to years past.

JP-Priester

Clemson Run-Game Has Gone From Ferarri to Pinto

The Clemson Tigers prolific rushing attack has gone from a bright red Ferarri to a beat-up Ford Pinto during the course of the 2020 season,

Zach Lentz

Despite the Odds, Is Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence the Best Heisman Bet?

Despite this week's developments in college football, Justin Fields and Mac Jones remain ahead of Trevor Lawrence in the odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Offensive Line Has Done OK, But Needs to Get Better

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney admitted earlier this year that an area of concern for the 2020 Tiger football team was his second-team offensive line. Through the first eight games of the 2020 season, Swinney appears to have been spot-on with his concern.

Zach Lentz

Crazy Year Taking Toll On Clemson Pass Rush

The Clemson pass rush has not been immune to the craziness of what is 2020, and if the Tigers are to win a sixth straight ACC Championship, it is an area Brent Venables unit must improve in.

JP-Priester

Dungy Says Lawrence Wouldn't Have Made Difference in Loss to Notre Dame

Former NFL head coach and current NBC commentator Tony Dungy says that with all the players Clemson had missing on defense, having Trevor Lawrence wouldn't have mattered in the Tigers loss to Notre Dame.

JP-Priester