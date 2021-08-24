Trevor Lawrence Leads Jaguars on First-Half Scoring Drive in Second Preseason Game

Former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was 14-of-23 passing for 113 yards in six first-half possessions at the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

Trevor Lawrence saw significantly more action in the first half of the Jacksonville Jaguars' second NFL preseason game of the year compared to the first.

The former Clemson quarterback and No. 1 overall draft pick finally led the team on a scoring drive, although it took until his fifth possession to do so. Lawrence threw for 64 yards on 9-of-16 passing at the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Lawrence had 37 yards on the Jags' lone scoring drive of the first half. His longest of the possession was 13 yards and he added a 20-yard run on third down that set up a 34-yard field goal by Josh Lambo that cut the lead to 14-3 in the second quarter.

A week after saying the offense was too vanilla in a 23-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Jags head coach Urban Meyer promised more reps for Lawrence, who was 6-of-9 passing for 71 yards last week, and an improved offensive scheme.

However, there were four consecutive fruitless drives with just one first-down conversion to start the game. Lawrence was constantly hounded by the Saints' defense and knocked down a few times behind a Jacksonville offensive line missing a couple of starters.

Lawrence got a sixth drive late in the second quarter and helped the Jags move 51 yards into Saints territory, but a sack on third down ended the drive with 41 seconds left, and Lambo missed a field goal. Jacksonville trailed 17-3 at the half, and Gardner Minshew took over for Lawrence to start the third quarter.

Lawrence's most impressive throw of the night came in the first quarter when he rolled out to his left and threw a 15-yard dart out of his own end zone.

The Clemson star who won a national championship in 2018 and won the most games ever by a Tiger starting quarterback completed his first pass in a game to teammate Travis Etienne, Clemson's all-time leading rusher.

The former Tiger great suffered an injury and left the game.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!