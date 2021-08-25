Urban Meyer Names Trevor Lawrence Jaguars Starting Quarterback

Urban Meyer has officially named Trevor Lawrence the Jaguars' starting quarterback for their week one matchup with the Texans.

Trevor Lawrence has officially been named the Jaguars starting quarterback for Jacksonville's week one matchup with the Huston Texans.

Head coach Urban Meyer made the announcement on Wednesday after previously refusing to name a starter, citing an ongoing competition between Lawrence, the league's number-one overall pick, and Gardner Minshew.

Lawrence has completed 20 of his 32 pass attempts for 184 yards in two games this preseason, but the offense has struggled mightily, in particular along the offensive line. The first team offense has managed just three points through the first two preseason games.

“The starting offense, two weeks in a row, we’re just struggling to get into some rhythm,” Meyer said after the team dropped to 0-2 in the preseason. “We’re not balanced right now.”

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Lawrence has been pressured on 37% of his dropback passes to date, and he's been sacked three times.

Lawrence is also now without one of his top expected playmakers on offense, as fellow first-round pick and former Clemson teammate, Travis Etienne is out for the season after being placed on injured reserve due to a foot injury suffered in the Jags 23-21 loss to the Saints on Monday night.

Jacksonville opens the NFL season with a road trip to Houston on September 12.

