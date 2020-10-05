One way or another, Travis Etienne is going to beat you.

During his four year career at Clemson, Etienne has evolved into arguably the most well-rounded running back in the country. A player that is capable of beating you in a multitude of ways.

If he isn't helping his team to a win by way of the running game, he is doing it in the passing game. On the rare occasion, he can even beat you by way of the return game, as evidenced by his 44-yard punt return against The Citadel, the first punt return of his illustrious career.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence says Etienne's development as a pass catcher coming out of the backfield has really allowed the team to open up the playbook, giving the Tigers another potent weapon in the passing attack.

"I mean it's just opened up our options a lot of what we can do," Lawrence said after the win Saturday night. "When you trust the guy coming out of the backfield to catch the ball it definitely opens up the playbook and gives us a lot more opportunities."

Lawrence says the two worked hard over the summer trying to improve their chemistry and that the extra effort they put in is starting to pay off. He has all the confidence in the world in his running back's ability to make a play when the ball comes his way.

"As a quarterback too, being confident," Lawrence said. "I don't have any doubt he's going to catch it when I throw it to him. I'm not nervous. So we worked on that a lot in the summer offseason trying to try to build that chemistry. So it's definitely paying off."

