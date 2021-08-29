Trevor Lawrence Throws First Touchdown of Preseason as a Jaguar

Former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence throws his first touchdown of the preseason on an 18-yard strike to Pharoh Cooper to put the Jacksonville Jaguars up 7-0 early against the Dallas Cowboys.

Trevor Lawrence's first drive of his final preseason game was exactly what Jacksonville Jaguars have been waiting to see since the former Clemson quarterback went No. 1 overall in the NFL draft.

Lawrence took the Jaguars right down the field on a 68-yard drive that ended with an 18-yard touchdown pass to former South Carolina receiver Pharoh Cooper to go up 7-0 on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

It was Lawrence's first touchdown pass of the preseason and the first time he led a touchdown drive in three games.

Lawrence kicked off the possession with a 6-yard pass, followed by a beautiful 38-yard, over-the-shoulder throw along the sideline to Phillip Dorsett II to get Jacksonville into Dallas territory.

He wasn't done. Lawrence later threw another first-half touchdown when he found Laviska Shenault for a 4-yard score early in the second quarter.

The top pick in the draft finished 11-of-12 passing for 139 yards with his two passing scores. Lawrence came into the game 20-of-32 passing for 184 yards this preseason.

Lawrence was named the starting quarterback by head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Then the team traded backup Gardner Minshew, Lawrence's competition for the No. 1 role, to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Jaguars open the regular season on Sept. 12 at Houston.

