Lawrence Throws Three Interceptions in Jaguars Season Opening Loss to Texans

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence did eclipse the 300-yard mark in his first career start, but he also threw three interceptions in the Jaguars 37-21 loss to the Texans.

Success doesn't always come easily for quarterbacks that go number one overall.

In general, those players go to bad teams, and that was certainly the case for former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars are in the midst of a total rebuild under first-year head coach Urban Meyer, and while there is no doubt that Lawrence is the quarterback of the future, if his first regular-season start is any indication, it's going to be a long season in Jacksonville.

Houston knocked off the Jaguars 37-21 on Sunday, in what was a less than stellar first career regular-season start for the former Clemson quarterback. Lawrence did finish the day 28-51 with 332 yards, while throwing the first three touchdowns of his career, but most of those yards came in the second half after Jacksonville was down 20 points. The rookie quarterback also threw three interceptions.

Lawrence's first two drives ended in a punt and a missed field goal. On drive number three, Lawrence led the Jags on an 11-play, 75-yard march that resulted in his first career touchdown pass, a 22-yard strike to tight end Chris Manhertz.

However, it was the lone bright spot in a long first half, that saw Lawrence throw two picks as the Jaguars found themselves down 27-7 heading into the break, against a Texans team that was supposed to be one of the NFL's worst in 2021.

