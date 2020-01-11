ClemsonMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Trevor Lawrence Will Not Sit Out Next Season

Zach Lentz

NEW ORLEANS—Speculation has surrounded the future No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft since he led the Clemson Tigers to a perfect 15-0 season in 2018 and is on the verge of completing the task for a second straight time with a win over the LSU Tigers in Mondays College Football Playoff National Championship.

Should Trevor Lawrence sit out next season and protect himself from injury, or should he risk injury and return in hopes of leading Clemson to a sixth straight playoff and potentially another national title.

That question was asked and answered by SEC Network radio host Paul Finebaum Saturday, "I think that Trevor Lawrence should sit out next year and not play. If he wins Monday night, what more does he have to accomplish?"

Saturday at the Tigers pre-championship media day, Lawrence put to bed any idea that he will be sitting out next season, or taking his talents to the newly reborn XFL.

"I think it's just people who don't understand college football and what I came here to do," Lawrence said. "And just to be a part of a school like Clemson and a team like this is really special to me. I wouldn't throw that year away to just sit out in case of injury or whatever it may be.

"So I think just those people don't understand the position that we're in and it's not just about money or whatever. It's about just being part of a team and really enjoying being with the guys that you've been here with the past couple of years."

Lawrence earned Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP honors for his performance against Ohio State, completing 18-of-33 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns and leading Clemson with 16 carries for a career-high 107 yards and a touchdown, and engineered the fifth-largest comeback in school history (16 points) against the Buckeyes, contributing all 94 yards (83 passing, 11 rushing) on a four-play game-winning drive that culminated with the game-winning touchdown pass to Travis Etienne with 1:49 remaining.

But even as his stock continues to rise, Lawrence finished by reiterating the fact that the relationships and journey he has been on with his teammates means more to him than the dollars.

"Definitely. I never thought about sitting out or doing any of that," Lawrence said. "I don't want to do that. So for me, like I said, it's just being with these guys that I've been with the past few years and really finishing and trying to go out on the right note."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sideline Observations: The Time I Lost it During the Fiesta Bowl

Because I have had so many people ask what it was like to be shooting one of the most watched football games of the 2019 season, I figured I would tell everyone my most memorable moment. Believe it or not, it's not Trevor's touchdown or Travis Etienne spiking the football. It's the time I just lost it in front of thousands of people.

Susan Lloyd

by

83Tiger

Defense Wins Champioships

Despite the fact that Clemson and LSU have high powered offenses, it will be the defenses that decide the national title

JP-Priester

by

JP-Priester

Tigers Not Worried About the Home Game for LSU

This year’s College Football National Championship game will be played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Louisiana State University Tigers will have a little over one hour commute to the city from campus, while the Clemson Tigers will have to board a flight to make their travel time a little over five hours.

Morgan Thomas

by

JP-Priester

Tyler Davis: Clemson Is Everything I Thought and More

True freshman defensive lineman, Tyler Davis, discusses what it was like watching last year's national championship game as an early enrollee and gives some insight on how he feels his freshman season has been as a starter for the Clemson Tigers.

Morgan Thomas

by

Dillon88

Do you like free? Before we move to a subscription service, now is your chance to make sure you…

Zach Lentz

by

zachlentz

Clemson's come from behind win over Ohio State has team feeling confident

Clemson's come from behind win over Ohio State serves as a confidence builder heading into Monday's national championship game against LSU in New Orleans

JP-Priester

Chip On Clemson's Shoulder Is Justified

The lack of respect from the national media for this Clemson football team has been obvious. The fact that it has firmly entrenched a chip on the shoulder of these players and coaches should surprise no one

JP-Priester

by

Arlie donald

Clemson’s Defense Is Ready To Experience LSU’s Elite Receivers

Clemson defense gets ready to face off against LSU's dynamic receiving duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. The Clemson Tigers have done all they can to prepare for the national championship game. in practice. Senior Safety Tanner Muse says it's time to experience them in person.

Morgan Thomas

Tigers are Not in New Orleans for Beignets; They are on a Business Trip

The Clemson Tigers let the distractions of the Big Easy cost them in 2017, so they are determined to not let that happen again.

Zach Lentz

Swinney: Clemson a 'Family Atmosphere'

While Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney created a national juggernaut in the last 11 years since he took over the team midway through the 2008 season, as he and other coaches will attest, at the end of the day, the Tigers are all about family and community.

Jeremy Styron