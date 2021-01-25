Trio of Former Clemson Tigers Headed to Second Consecutive Super Bowl

FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage Board
Trio of Former Clemson Tigers Headed to Super Bowl

With Kansas City's win over Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game, a trio of former Clemson Tigers will be attempting to win a second straight Super Bowl.
Denny Medlin USA Today Sports

For the second consecutive year a trio of former Clemson Tigers are headed to the Super Bowl with Kansas City.

With the Chiefs 38-24 win over Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game, that sets up a Tampa Bay and Kansas City matchup in this years Super Bowl.

Bashuad Breeland, Sammy Watkins, and Dorain 'O Daniel are all members of the organization and will be attempting to win their second straight Super Bowl. Before last seasons championship, Kansas City had gone 50 years since winning the Super Bowl.

Breeland is a key member of the Chiefs secondary, and recorded 7 tackles and had a pass breakup that resulted in an interception in the win over the Bills. He's been a member of the organization for the past two seasons and had a big first-quarter interception in the first quarter of last year's Super Bowl.

Watkins has been with the Chiefs for the past three seasons, but was inactive for the AFC Championship. He has been dealing with a calf injury for the past few weeks. However, he's been a key piece of the passing game during the teams postseason appearances the last two years catching 24 balls for 464 yards and one touchdown.

O'Daniel has been a special teams weapon for the team since being drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2018 draft. During his career he has accumulated 51 tackles.

The Super Bowl matchup between Kansas City and Tampa Bay is set to take place on Sunday February 7 at 6:30 pm.

