Turner Feels Safe At Clemson Facility

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Monday his team is currently in the best environment as they started fall camp.

He said his players are better off at Clemson, where they are regularly getting tested and under certain protocols than they would be if they were at home.

Clemson safety Nolan Turner met with the media Thursday and agreed with his coach about the setting he and his teammates find themselves as they prepare for the 2020 season.

"Our facility and staff have done an excellent job of keeping the place clean," Turner said. "I think it's the cleanest place out here. If we didn't feel that way, if we didn't feel safe with the protocols, we wouldn't be out here."

Turner spent the offseason recovering from shoulder surgery that kept him out of spring practice. As a senior, he was also part of the group that lifted the social media ban that normally begins once fall practice starts.

The social media ban, put in place by a group of seniors before the 2012 season, has been voted on each season by the Clemson senior class. Each year the vote has been to ban, but after seeing the effects of their social media platforms this summer, the seniors announced they would allow for players to continue during the season.

Turner said he was supportive of the change.

"(The ban) was put in place a while back," Turner said. "With the new NIL (name, image, likeness) upcoming we talked about letting guys build their brand during the season. As a group of seniors, we decided it was best going forward and it was a pretty easy decision. We are going to try to do it with as limited distractions as possible."

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, along with running back Darrien Rencher, has seen the effects of their tweets after #WeWantToPlay trended over the weekend. Turner said he would be supportive of a possible 'players association' being formed in college athletics that would give the student-athletes more of a voice.

"It's important to hear from the player's perspective," Turner said. "I would love to see a group of guys nominated to give their input and opinions on certain topics. I would definitely be in favor of that."