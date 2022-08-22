Two Clemson Defenders Named to AP Preseason All-American Team

For the second consecutive year, Clemson redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-American first team, the media organization announced Monday.

Bresee was a third-team All-ACC player last season despite missing nine of Clemson's games with a torn ACL. In four contests, Bresee totaled 15 tackles, three tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception.

Bresee is coming off knee and shoulder surgery but is expected to anchor one of the best defenses in college football in 2022.

He was joined on the preseason list by defensive end Myles Murphy, a junior defensive end who made the AP's second team. Murphy led Clemson with seven sacks and 14 tackles for a loss last season. He earned All-ACC second-team honors and is considered one of the top edge rushers in the country.

The No. 4 Tigers face nine players who made the AP's preseason first or second teams:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback -- Bryce Young, junior, Alabama

Running backs -- Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas; TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore, Ohio State.

Tackles -- Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern; Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State.

Guards -- Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California; Caleb Chandler, sixth-year, Louisville.

Center -- Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame.

Tight end -- Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia.

Wide receivers -- Jordan Addison, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State; Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU.

All-purpose player -- Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State.

Kicker -- Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.

Defense

Edge rushers -- Will McDonald IV, senior, Iowa State; Isaiah Foskey, senior, Notre Dame.

Linemen -- Bryan Bresee, junior, Clemson; Jalen Carter, junior, Georgia.

Linebackers -- Will Anderson Jr., junior, Alabama; Noah Sewell, junior, Oregon; Jack Campbell, senior, Iowa.

Cornerbacks -- Kelee Ringo, sophomore, Georgia; Eli Ricks, junior, Alabama.

Safeties -- Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, junior, Texas A&M.

Defensive back -- Riley Moss, senior, Iowa.

Punter -- Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback – C.J. Stroud, junior, Ohio State.

Running backs -- Braelon Allen, sophomore, Wisconsin; Sean Tucker, junior, Syracuse.

Tackles -- Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor; Dawand Jones, senior, Ohio State.

Guards -- O’Cyrus Torrence, senior, Florida; Emil Ekiyor, senior, Alabama.

Center -- John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota.

Tight end -- Michael Mayer, junior, Notre Dame.

Wide receivers -- Xavier Worthy, sophomore, Texas; Josh Downs, junior, North Carolina; A.T. Perry, senior, Wake Forest.

All-purpose player -- Jahmyr Gibbs, junior, Alabama

Kicker -- Harrison Mevis, junior, Missouri

Defense

Edge rushers -- Myles Murphy, junior, Clemson; Nolan Smith, senior, Georgia.

Linemen -- Calijah Kancey, junior, Pittsburgh; Siaki Ika, junior, Baylor.

Linebackers -- Nick Herbig, junior, Wisconsin; Andre Carter II, senior, Army; Edefuan Ulofoshio, senior, Washington.

Cornerbacks -- Cam Smith, junior, South Carolina; Clark Phillips III, junior, Utah.

Safeties -- Brandon Joseph, junior, Notre Dame; Jalen Catalon, junior, Arkansas.

Defensive back -- Jammie Robinson, senior, Florida State.

Punter -- Kyle Ostendorp, junior, Arizona.

