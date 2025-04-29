Two Clemson Tigers Football Legends in New Athletic Hall of Fame Class
Clemson Tigers football stars DeaAndre Hopkins and Chester McGlockton are among the 12 people to be inducted into the 2025 Athletic Hall of Fame class.
The class will be honored and inducted in conjunction with Clemson Football’s Nov. 8 contest against Florida State.
While Hopkins and McGlockton are the most prominent, the rest of the class includes nine other athletes and one long-time member of the Clemson athletics department.
That list includes Dov Kremer (Cross Country), Oswald Drawdy (Men’s Golf), Donnie Heckel (Wrestling), Stewart Ralph (Track and Field), Sophie Woorons (Women’s Tennis), Jennifer Mihalik (Women’s Swimming), Natoya Goule (Women’s Track), and longtime administrator and broadcaster Tim Bourret.
Hopkins, who is still playing in the NFL, finished his 39-game Clemson career with 206 receptions for 3,020 yards and 27 touchdowns. All three are among the Top 5 totals in program history.
His final season, in 2012, saw him named all-ACC first team and second-team all-America after he had 82 receptions for 1,405 yards and an ACC-record 18 touchdown receptions.
McGlockton finished his Tigers career with 151 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, eight caused fumbles and three recovered fumbles. His final season in 1991 saw him earn all-ACC first-team honors after he finished with 62 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Both he and Hopkins were first-round picks in their respective drafts.
McGlockton is already a member of the State of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame, South Carolina Football Hall of Fame and North Carolina Football Hall of Fame in 2025.
Ralph, who participated in track and field from 1975-78, was a three-time All-American in javelin. He is notable in Clemson athletics history the first African American track athlete in at Clemson to earn All-America honors in 1976.
Goule, who only competed for one season at Clemson after transferring, is the only athlete on the list with a national championship. She won the 800 meters at the 2015 NCAA Indoor Championship meet with a time of 2:01.64, which at that time was an all-time NCAA Indoor meet record and ACC record.
Drawdy, Heckel, Kremer, Mihalk, Worrons earned all-ACC honors during their respective careers. Many participated in their respective NCAA Tournaments.
Bourett worked in the Clemson Sports Information office for 40 years, broadcast Clemson football games for a decade and has authored four books devoted to the football program.