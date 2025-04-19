Clemson Tigers Football Walk-On, Brother of NFL Star, Enters Transfer Portal
With spring football over and the transfer portal open, some college football players are looking to take their talents to another school.
For players like Caleb Nix, they may have little choice.
Nix, who spent three years as a walk-on safety with the Clemson Tigers, announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal and will play his final season at another school.
The good news for Nix is that he graduates in May, so he walks away from his time with the Tigers with a degree.
Nix is the younger brother of Bo Nix, who played his college football at Auburn and Oregon and is now the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos.
“After much prayer and consideration, I have officially entered the transfer portal. Thank you, Clemson for giving me the opportunity to accomplish a lifelong dream. I am excited to graduate in May and pursue the opportunities ahead,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
With the impending implementation of revenue sharing and roster limits, walk-ons are going to be few and far between in major college football. It’s a fact of life that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has bemoaned repeatedly in the last year, as he was a walk-on at Alabama and played for Gene Stallings’ national championship team in 1992.
Nix didn’t get to play much for the Tigers last season. He appeared in both the Georgia and Appalachian State games and played much of the second game with a torn ACL. He missed the rest of the season.
In 2023 he was credited with one tackle in 21 defensive snaps in seven games and was named All-ACC Academic Team. He appeared in one game in 2022 and was redshirted for the remainder of the season.
Like his older brother, he was a quarterback at Central High School in Phenix City, Ala. He threw for 5,415 yards and 67 touchdowns in his prep career. That included 2,897 passing yards and 38 touchdowns, along with rushing for 639 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021 as a senior. He earned all-State honors and led Central to a state championship game berth.
The Clemson Tigers are coming off a 2024 campaign in which it won the ACC championship game and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020.
The return of Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Cade Klubnik is key next season. He’s coming off his best campaign as he threw for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions, while he also rushed for 463 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Tigers went 10-4 overall and lost to Texas in the first round of the expanded 12-team playoff. Clemson’s biggest offseason addition was defensive coordinator Tom Allen, the respected former Indiana Hoosiers head coach who is joining the program to fix its flagging defense from a season ago.