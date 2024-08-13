Two Clemson Tigers Named to 2024 Bednarik Award Watch List
The Clemson Tigers defense has set some major expectations for itself heading into the 2024 season. After finishing as a top-10 unit in 2023, they have their sights set on being the No. 1 defense in the nation this time around.
There is a ton of talent on that side of the ball for Dabo Swinney. Year after year he oversees one of the strongest defensive units in college football and this season should be no different.
Two of the players that Clemson will be relying on the most to lead the squad are linebacker Barrett Carter and defensive tackle Peter Woods. Heading into the season, they are considered two of the best defenders in the entire sport.
On Monday, the Maxwell Football Club announced its 90-player watch list for the Bednarik Award. Awarded to the College Defensive Player of the Year, 2024 is a special year for the award as it is the 30th anniversary.
The award honors Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik, who is a member of both the College Football and Pro Football Hall of Fame. Carter and Woods were two of the 19 players from the ACC that were named to the watch list.
Joining them, per the press release, are linebacker Tre Freeman of Duke, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer and defensive end Patrick Payton of Florida State, cornerback Quincy Riley of Louisville, defensive end Reuben Bain Jr. and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa of Miami, edge rusher Kaimon Rucker and linebacker Power Echols of North Carolina, defensive end Davin Vann of NC State, safety Donovan McMcillon of Pittsburgh, defensive end Elijah Roberts of SMU, linebacker Marlowe Wax of Syracuse, safety Jonas Sanker of Virginia, defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles and defensive end Antwuan Powell-Ryland of Virginia Tech and defensive end Jasheen Davis of Wake Forest.
Should Woods or Carter win the award, it would be a historic accomplishment for the Tigers. There has never been a Bednarik Award winner at Clemson, but the ACC has had a representative take home the award.
The 2023 winner, linebacker Payton Wilson, played for NC State last season before being selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was the fourth player from a current ACC program to take home the award.
Carter is entering his senior season at Clemson after recording 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2023 with one interception and five passes defended. Woods is entering his sophomore season and will see his role grow a ton in 2024.