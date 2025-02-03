Two Clemson Tigers Star Offensive Players Get Selected in Recent NFL Mock Draft
The Clemson Tigers have done a wonderful job of developing talent at the collegiate level throughout Dabo Swinney’s tenure as head coach.
Not only has it led to an incredible amount of success there, but he has sent several players to the next level to play in the NFL.
This year, there are several graduating players who are going to be playing on Sundays this fall.
Two of those professional hopefuls are on the offensive side of the ball.
One of them is tight end Jake Briningstool, who is considered amongst the best H-Back prospects in this year’s draft class.
Throughout his tenure with Clemson he improved as a pass catcher with his production going up each year he was with the team. In his senior season, he caught 49 passes for 530 yards and seven touchdowns.
He was a consistent threat for quarterback Cade Klubnik to rely on the last two years, finishing his career with 127 receptions for 1,380 yards and 17 touchdowns.
That should have him on the radar of several teams around the league, as a strong performance during the pre-draft process could have him moving up the board.
In a recent mock draft made by Pro Football Network, Briningstool was selected on Day 3 in the fifth round. With the No. 144 overall pick, he lands with the New England Patriots.
That is an excellent spot for a young pass catcher as the team is looking to upgrade the talent around their new franchise quarterback, Drake Maye. A long-term answer at tight end is certainly a need since Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper will both turn 31 years old.
With a new regime in place, the Patriots are going to look different in 2025 than in seasons past. It could be a great landing spot for Briningstool as he will have a chance to make an immediate impact.
Joining the talented pass catcher in the mock draft is star running back, Phil Mafah.
He was the featured back in 2024 and handled the role exceptionally well, helping take pressure off Klubnik and the passing game.
Mafah had 216 carries, rushing for 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 21 receptions for 103 yards.
While he isn’t selected until the seventh round, No. 244 overall, in the mock draft, he landed in as good of a spot as any for a running back with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens consistently have an incredible rushing attack, getting the most out of anyone they deploy.
Injuries have hurt them at times in recent years, so even as a seventh round pick, he could find his way into the lineup early in his career.