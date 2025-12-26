Two More Clemson Tigers Announced on Pinstripe Bowl Injury Report

The Clemson Tigers released two more injuries ahead of their matchup with the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, and it thins two position groups that have already been depleted.

Head coach Dabo Swinney announced during his Friday press conference that wide receiver Cole Turner is out with a lower-body injury, which will require surgery in the upcoming days. Defensive tackle Stephiylan Green is also questionable to play in Saturday’s bowl game, though Swinney says “we hope so” on whether he would be available.

Since the Tigers were already depleted by about 27 players earlier this month, both were going to see significant snaps if they were playing in the game. Turner was listed as a co-starter with Tristan Smith, while Green was listed as a starter due to the departures of Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart.

Green has been an emerging interior defender who has recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, being a rotational piece for Tom Allen’s defense as a redshirt sophomore. With all of the players that are leaving on the defensive line, the Rome, Georgia, native will get an even bigger role in seasons to come.

Turner, who has had a quiet season in reserve for the wide receiver room, would have had a game with his most opportunities this season. The redshirt sophomore has 16 receptions in 2025, recording 144 yards.

The interior lineman and wide receiver rooms were already slim, but it means more opportunity will be presented for others. If Green is unable to play, although the team will push him to get snaps, redshirt sophomore Vic Burley would get the start, playing alongside redshirt freshman Hevin Brown-Shuler or Champ Thompson.

At wide receiver, Smith would become a full starter in Turner’s absence, and T.J. Moore and Tyler Brown would also see elevated roles in the bowl game. Another name to keep in mind is true freshman Juju Preston, who has received plenty of praise over the course of the bowl game preparation.

“He’s a guy that has really taken advantage of it,” Swinney said on Friday. “We’ve been able to move him around.”

Fortunately, the Clemson offense will rely on senior Cade Klubnik, who will play his final game in a Tigers uniform on Saturday. Starting running back, Adam Randall, playing in the game will aid the offense as well.

Green’s decision to play will occur on the day, meaning there’s only a short time until viewers are able to see what the future of the Clemson football program looks like.

Kickoff is set for noon, while the game will be broadcasted on ABC.