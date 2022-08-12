Two of Clemson's Top Receivers are not Practicing

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Two of Clemson's top wide receivers are not participating in practice, All Clemson has observed.

Beaux Collins, who is expected to be one of the Tigers' starters this season, was dressed in street clothes as the Tigers began practice Friday morning at Jervey Meadows in Clemson.

All Clemson also noticed fellow wide receiver E.J. Williams is in a yellow jersey at practice, which means he is unable to participate in any drills. He is allowed to run, however.

There is no official word from Clemson on Collins' status. However, sources have indicated to All Clemson that it is injury related.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is expected to address the sophomore's status after practice on Saturday, the next day he is scheduled to speak with the media.

Swinney will address Williams' status as well on Saturday.

The media was on hand to observe Clemson's seventh practice of fall camp. Friday is the second day for the Tigers in full pads.

Last year, Collins ranked second on the team in both receptions (31) and yards (407). His three touchdown grabs tied for the team lead with Justyn Ross and tight end Davis Allen. He played in all 13 games.

Williams had a rough year on the injury front in 2021. He only played in eight games, as he fought off injuries all season long. The junior caught just nine passes for 66 yards before the injuries finally caught up with him and sidelined him for the rest of the season.

All Clemson will have more on this story as it develops.