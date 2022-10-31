Coming from a college football family, Clemson safety Tyler Venables has a strong appreciation for the sport's history, so he was in "awe" of iconic Notre Dame Stadium and the surrounding campus when the Tigers played there in 2020.

"It's extremely historic...beautiful architecture," Venables said Monday. "The stadium was just really cool. And I was like, 'Wow, I really get to be here in this venue.' I thought about 'Rudy' the whole time."

Venables is, of course, referencing the famous movie about a Notre Dame walk-on living out his dream of playing for the Fighting Irish. For Venables and the Tigers, though, it wasn't a perfect night.

COVID-19 pandemic policies at Notre Dame limited the stadium crowd to just 11,000, a far cry from the nearly 80,000 who will be in attendance Saturday night when the Tigers return to South Bend, Indiana. Clemson lost that game, 47-40, in overtime.

The No. 5 Tigers once again put an undefeated record on the line in their second trip there in three seasons. This time, Venables has a better idea of what to expect and doesn't want to get caught up in a history lesson, but at the same time, he understands how special it is to play in a venue like this one.

"You don't really try to ever let the moment get too big and of course, you can go in and appreciate it, but at the same time don't let it overwhelm you," said Venables, who's fifth on the team with 29 tackles. "You can always stop and smell the roses, and you definitely should."

"The House that Rockne Built" opened in 1930 and has sold out regularly for nearly 60 years.

Here are a few other notes from Venables' time with the media Monday:

Venables missed the game at Boston College a few weeks ago after he suffered a concussion. He said he wasn't looking and ran his moped (and head) into a car right outside the football facility. "It definitely spiced my life up," Venables said.

He wasn't done injuring himself off the field, though. This week, Venables went to pick up a Halloween costume (he's going as a Starbucks employee) and slammed his head into his car door. "I didn't duck my head down and I sandwiched my head like a pinball machine in the door. I'm all beat up but yeah, I'm good," Venables said.

With Clemson enjoying an open date this week, Venables said he spent Saturday afternoon with one TV on Notre Dame-Syracuse and another in a different room on Oklahoma-Iowa State. He said he "had my heart rate at like 140" on his off day, but he gets into it when OU head coach Brent Venables and the Sooners are playing. "I kind of feel like I'm there with my dad," he said.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/