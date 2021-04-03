Uiagalelei is "Very Confident"

Sophomore wide receiver E.J. Williams said that D.J. Uiagalelei's confidence in everything he does is a big part of what will make him a successful quarterback for Clemson.

There is a mountain of expectations upon the shoulders of D.J. Uiagalelei.

The rising sophomore was already a household name even before arriving on the Clemson campus and in limited action as a freshman last season did nothing to prove that hype was unwarranted.

This spring Uiagalelei has officially taken the reins of the Clemson offense and while he may still be months away from his first season as the Tigers' full-time starter, he is already considered one of the favorites to win the Heisman.

Wide receiver E.J. Williams told the media after practice on Wednesday that Uiagalelei's confidence in everything he does should help the young quarterback meet those expectations.

"He stands tall, he's very confident... and in everything that he does too," Williams said. "It's just is a great vibe to have in a quarterback."

Two of the things that really stand out when watching Uiagalelei throw are his arm strength and his accuracy. Williams said those were precisely the two things that, he too, first noticed about what many think will be Clemson's next star quarterback.

"One of the first things I noticed about D.J., throwing with him, is just how strong of an arm he has," Williams said. "He gets the ball there, split second, no matter what part of the field you're on. You can be deep, close, it's no matter the balls gonna get there in a good amount of time with a lot of zip on it."

